Anda Seat Fnatic Edition Review: A Very Large, Very Comfortable Gaming Chair

Rating: Price: $550

Put together two of the biggest names in eSports, and they will build one of the biggest gaming chairs you’ve ever seen. Made from quality materials and plastered with logos, the Anda Seat Fnatic Edition is easily one of the best gaming chairs for people who are big or tall, or for smaller people who enjoy a roomy seat.

Here's What We Like Large chair with 440 lbs weight capacity

PVC leather is durable, fairly breathable

Good ergonomics

160-degree recline

Everything is adjustable And What We Don't Arm wrests feel cheap

Head pillow is useless

But be warned, this chair is a monster. I’ve tested the Anda Seat Fnatic on some short friends, and it makes them look like they’re in a high chair. Marked with an XL rating on Anda Seat website and spec’d for people 5’9″ and taller, the Anda Seat Fnatic towers over desks and is over two feet wide. It also weighs 75 pounds, likely due to its large steel frame, which can accommodate weights up to 440 pounds (or 352 lbs with the seat leaned back).

Along with the Anda Seat Fnatic’s monster-sized design comes a monster-sized price tag. But if you’re willing to spend $550 on a gaming chair, you won’t regret buying the Anda Seat Fnatic Edition. It’s one of the few gaming chairs suited for big or tall people, and its build quality is the best in the game.

The Build Quality Matches the Price

Anda Seat started manufacturing race car seats in 2007 before pivoting to gaming chairs. Given the company’s roots, it’s no surprise that the Anda Seat Fnatic is durable and well-made. After using it for a few months, the PVC leather still looks brand new, and I haven’t had to retighten any screws.

I’m actually very impressed by the Anda Seat Fnatic’s PVC leather, which is some of the best, thickest synthetic leather that I’ve seen. It’s relatively breathable, and it’s very easy to clean. The stitching and color on the “leather” looks great, too, though I wish there were more color options than the black and orange scheme. Sometimes, I look at the chair and think of the Home Depot logo—the orange is very orange.

Hidden beneath the Anda Seat Fnatic’s leather exterior are foam cushions and, of course, the heavy steel frame. Even with all the Anda Seat Fnatic’s curves and moving parts, everything looks and feels tight. The adjustable ergonomic pillows are also a nice touch, with memory foam inserts and high-quality suede covers. Overall, it’s a fantastic looking, super tough chair.

My only complaint is that the Anda Seat Fnatic’s arm wrests feel weirdly cheap. They don’t really match the rest of the chair, and even when they’re tightened properly, they’re slightly wobbly. Other parts of the chair are plasticy, but for whatever reason, is the arm wrests that I can’t get over.

Everything Is Adjustable

While the Anda Seat Fnatic Edition takes all but 15 or 20 minutes to assemble, you might spend a lot of time playing with the chair’s recline, armrests, and other adjustable parts. Nearly every piece of the Anda Seat Fnatic can be adjusted in some way, providing dozens of configurations to suit your taste.

I’m especially fond of the chair’s backrest, which can stand as straight as a nail or recline to a horizontal position. It’s rare to find a chair that can lean back 160 degrees and still feel stable, but I guess you can chalk it up to Anda Seat’s build quality.

And while I don’t recline the chair very often (I’m afraid of losing the “sweet spot”), I like to leave its rocker enabled so I can fidget while I work or play games. The rocking mechanism uses a spring to keep you from flopping backward, and because the chair weighs so much, it doesn’t roll across the floor while you rock back and forth.

One part of the chair that I do adjust a lot is the armrests. Anda Seat calls them “4D arm wrests” because they can raise up or down, slide forward and back, tilt in and out, and even squeeze expand for a narrow or wide fit. I still think that the armrests feel a bit cheap, but I appreciate that I can set them in so many different configurations. I also appreciate that they slide down pretty far, otherwise the chair wouldn’t fit underneath my desk.

It’s Comfortable, But Again, It’s a Beast

Once you have the Anda Seat Fnatic adjusted to your taste, it’s an incredibly comfortable chair. Not just because it’s cozy and ergonomic, but because the seat is super roomy, and it’s tall enough to accommodate my long legs. I don’t have to sit in weird positions to fit in this chair, which makes long work or gaming sessions a lot more tolerable.

You would think that the chair would get hot, but the PVC leather is relatively breathable, and the suede lumbar pillow ensures that your back never gets sweaty. And while I haven’t fallen asleep in the Anda Seat Fnatic, I probably could if I tried. Leaning all the way back in this chair is like laying on a couch with tons of lumbar support.

For better or worse, the Anda Seat Fnatic owes most of its comfort and ergonomics to the included memory foam lumbar pillow. Without the lumbar pillow, it’s just hard to find a comfortable sitting position. I understand that the chair is intended to be used with this pillow, but if you wear through it or don’t like it for some reason, you’ll have to find something else to stick behind your back.

While the lumbar pillow is essential, the head pillow is a dud. It’s very uncomfortable to use, and because I can’t tighten it to the chair, it awkwardly dangles against the back of my neck. And it’s not just me—I’ve tested the Anda Seat Fnatic on friends, and they all agree that the head pillow is bad. Thankfully, you can remove it.

Keep in mind that this is a very big chair, and I’m not sure that small and short people will reap the same ergonomic benefits as big or tall people. The short friends that I’ve forced to sit in the Anda Seat Fnatic agree that it’s comfortable, but ergonomics has more to do with posture than comfort. Unless you’re a short or small person who really likes a tall, roomy chair, I suggest finding a shorter, more narrow chair like the Anda Seat Jungle.

All in all, the Anda Seat Fnatic Edition is an incredible gaming chair. It’s tough, well-made, adjustable, and of course, incredibly comfortable. I think that it’s one of the best gaming chairs for people who are big or tall, and a stellar option for small or short people who like a very roomy seat. If you’ve never sat in a chair that really fit you before, you will be amazed by the Anda Seat Fnatic.