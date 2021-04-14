TCL Debuts Three Affordable Phones With Cutting-Edge Displays

During its livestreamed “Display Your Greatness” event, TCL announced three new 20-series phones with cutting-edge display technology, high-resolution cameras, and attractive price points. The TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L, and TCL 20L+ launch April 15th in the UK and will roll out in select regions over the coming weeks.

All three handsets feature a 6.67-inch display, hole-punch cameras, and reflective plastic back panels. They’re very similar to the TCL 20 5G and TCL 20 SE devices that launched earlier this year, though the new handsets occupy different price points and have slightly different features.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

TCL calls the new TCL 20 Pro 5G its “best phone to date.” It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display with high color accuracy and HDR10 support. The phone also uses NXTVISION 2.0 and Pixelworks technology to recognize on-screen content and automatically maximize color, sharpness, and contrast settings.

Along with its advanced display tech, the TCL 20 Pro 5G sports an HDR-enabled 32MP selfie camera and a quad rear camera array with a 48MP Sony IMX sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Optical image stabilization ensures that all your photos are sharp, and a selfie backlight illuminates your face when you’re in poor lighting conditions.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset with 6GB RAM and 256GB of storage (with 1TB expandable storage). It has a day-long battery and supports 18-watt wired charging or 15-watt wireless charging. At €549 (approximately $656), the TCL 20 Pro 5G rivals devices like the Google Pixel 5 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. It’s also a solid alternative to the standard TCL 20 Pro, which uses a slower Snapdragon 690 5G chipset.

TCL 20L+ (Called the TCL 20S in North America)

The TCL 20L+ offers specs comparable to the TCL 20 Pro 5G at a much lower price. Its 6.67-inch LCD display is the first to feature Circular Polarization technology, which prevents you phone’s screen from looking funny when you wear sunglasses. It also uses NXTVISION optimization to ensure color accuracy and sharpness for all your favorite content.

With its 16MP backlit selfie camera, the TCL 20L+ keeps you looking great even in poor lighting. The phone’s quad-camera array features a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The TCL 20L+ runs on a Snapdragon 622 (4G) chipset and comes in 6GB RAM and 256GB of storage (with 1TB expandable storage). It charges at 18-watts and does not support wireless charging.

At €269 (about $322), the TCL 20L+ is a solid budget phone, though it lacks 5G and wireless charging. TCL will not release the 20L+ in North America, though a nearly identical device, called the TCL 20S, will eventually make its way to the region.

TCL 20L

TCL’s new 20L phone is the most affordable device announced during the “Display Your Greatness” event, but it’s nearly identical to the TCL 20L+. Both phones feature the same Snapdragon 622 (4G) chipset, the same selfie camera, 18-watt charging, and similar display technology.

While the TCL 20L’s 6.67-inch display lacks NXTVISION optimization, it does feature Circular Polarization technology for better image quality while wearing sunglasses. The 20L also has a smaller 48MP main camera, though its ulta-wide, macro, and depth sensors are identical to what you find in the 20L+.

The TCL 20L also has less RAM and storage than its big brother. It comes in 4GB or 6GB configurations, each with 128GB of storage and a 1TB micro SD slot. The 6GB version uses UFS storage—a faster alternative to the 4GB configuration’s eMCP storage.

That’s not a bad trade-off for the TCL 20L’s low price of €229 (about $275). Still, if you want wireless charging or 5G connectivity, you have to shell out for something a little more expensive.