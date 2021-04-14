X
Popular Searches

Google Assistant Can Now Find Your iPhone and Order Takeout

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
An iPhone with a "finding your phone with Assistant" message on it.
Google

Digital assistants have come a long way since Apple released Siri in 2011, and that growth isn’t stopping. Today Google Assistant picked up several new features to make your life easier. Now it can help find your iPhone, order takeout, and automate your life with new routines.

The features are rolling out now, and for anyone who likes Google Assistant and Displays but prefers iPhone, the first should be very welcome. Until now, you could ask a Nest Hub (or other Google Display) to “find my phone,” and it would ring your Android phone.

But you couldn’t use the feature to find an iPhone. That changes today, and iPhone owners can now opt-in to receiving notifications and critical alerts from the Google Home app. Ask a Google Display to find your iPhone, and it will make the device play a custom ring tone. You’ll hear it even if you left your iPhone on silent or Do Not Disturb. You’ll need the Google Home app for iOS installed, of course.

Google Assistant can help you with takeout orders now too. Google worked with a few partner restaurants to start but hopes to expand this out more. Search for a restaurant near you in the Google App on Android, and if the restaurant you want to order from is supported, you’ll see an “order online” button.

Go through the usual process of picking the food you want. After that, the Assistant will automatically navigate the site, order your food, and fill in your contact and payment details you have saved in Google Pay and synced to Chrome Autofill. You won’t have to deal with navigating a confusing website; Google Assistant does the work for you.

Sunset and sunrise routines in Google Assistant.
Google

Routines are getting some attention as well. Google is rolling out sunset and sunrise routines globally that vary based on location. You can customize it to automatically on or off lights or other smart home devices as the sun rises or sets in your area.


And to help you get started with Routines, Google created new dedicated section with Ready-Made Routines. It can suggest routines you might useful like, “tell me if my battery is low” or “tell me what happened today in history.” You can also add a shortcut to your Android’s home screen to jump to your favorite routine. The new routines are rolling out today in the Google Home app and Assistant settings.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Benewell 12X50 Monocular Telescope, Day and Low Night Vision Waterproof High Power Monocular with Smartphone Holder & Tripod, BAK4 Prism Dual Focus for Bird Watching Hunting
988 people were interested in this!

SofaBaton Universal Remote Control with Mobile Phone APP, Super Easy One-Click Universal Remote for FirTV/Roku/Nvidia Shield/Vizio/Marantz/Yamaha Streaming Players (Support IR & Blutooth Devices)
358 people were interested in this!

Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray - Inspire Active Toddlers & Big Kids for Years, Dry Erase Board & Eating Snack Tray, No-Drop Tablet iPad Holder Stand, Art Supplies Storage Pockets
303 people were interested in this!

Inteset 4-in-1 Universal Backlit IR Learning Remote for use with Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Media Center/Kodi, Nvidia Shield, most Streamers and other A/V Devices
267 people were interested in this!

GE Backlit Universal Remote Control for Samsung, Vizio, LG, Sony, Sharp, Roku, Apple TV, TCL, Panasonic, Smart TV, Streaming Players, Blu-Ray, DVD, Simple Setup, 4-Device, Silver, 48844
168 people were interested in this!

lebogner Auto Steering Wheel Desk, Laptop, Tablet, iPad Or Notebook Car Travel Table, Food Eating Hook On Steering Wheel Tray, for Constant Travelers, Fits Most Vehicles Steering Wheels
155 people were interested in this!

Plugable USB C Power Meter Tester for Monitoring USB-C Connections - Digital Multimeter for USB-C Cables, Laptops, Phones and Chargers
142 people were interested in this!

ACECAR Head up Display Car Universal Dual System 3.5’’ HUD OBD II/GPS Interface,Vehicle Speed MPH KM/h,Engine RPM,OverSpeed Warning,Mileage Measurement,Water Temperature,Voltage
140 people were interested in this!

Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming device with Alexa | 4K Ultra HD | 2019 release
135 people were interested in this!

HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers Space Saving Clothes Hangers Organizer Smart Closet Space Saver Pack of 10 with Sturdy Plastic for Heavy Clothes
133 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular