Dcbel’s Charging Station Can Power Your Home From Your EV, Arrives in the U.S.

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 2 min read
A white EV charger on a wall.
Dcbel

 

If you’re all in on renewable energy, your home can quickly get littered with charging stations. You’ll need one unit for solar panels, another to manage your stationary backup, and a third to charge your electric vehicle. Dcbel’s r16 does all that in one in one unit, and it’s coming to the U.S.

Dcbel’s r16 really pulls off an impressive number of features. It’s a bi-directional E.V. charger, meaning if the electricity is out in your area, the Dcbel can draw power from your electric vehicle to fuel your home. That’s probably not enough to keep your home going for long, but that’s ok because the Dcbel r16 is also an optional battery backup for your home. If you have your own battery, it can manage that too.

It can manage your solar arrays during the day, and if you didn’t soak up enough energy, it could smartly charge your E.V. and backup battery overnight when electricity prices are lower. It also works as a solar inverter, of course, and can handle up to 20,000 watts peak D.C. input. Compared to many solar inverters, that’s a lot.

As E.V. chargers go, the Dcbel r16 is equally impressive. It can charge two E.V.s at once if you’d like, and when you’re recharging one electric vehicle, it does so at a fantastic speed. A standard 110 volt plug can give an an E.V. five miles of charge an hour. An L2 charger will net you 20 to 25 miles per hour. The Dcbel r16’s DC Fast Plug can give your E.V. a mile of charge every minute.

You’ll naturally get an integrated app full of statistics and details about your solar panels, battery backup, and E.V. charge. You can see which way the electricity is flowing and get a good sense of where you’re saving energy. And the charging station itself has a screen to give you that same information. And if you’re short on space, it can be installed indoors or outdoors.

The two biggest problems with Dcbel’s premium charger are pricing and availability. You can’t get all of these features in one unit and not expect to spend thousands of dollars, which remains the case. And until now, you couldn’t buy one in the U.S. anyway. But that changed today, and the company is now taking reservations for U.S. customers. You can check it out and place a reservation today.

