Mazda’s MX-30 Crossover EV Will Come to the U.S., Complete with Suicide Doors

In 2019, Mazda announced its first electric vehicle (EV), the MX-30. The crossover SUV made its way to Europe shortly after and sold well but never made its way to the States. Now Mazda will kick off a series of EVs in the United States, starting with the MX-30, suicide doors and all.

Mazda hasn’t created any other EVs yet in its lineup, but it plans to do so in the near future. In a press release from the company Jeff Guyton, President of Mazda North American Operations, said:

Mazda is preparing for the fast-changing US market demands by taking a multi-solution approach to electrification. The battery-powered MX-30 will begin the introduction of additional electrified models, including a series plug-in hybrid with a rotary generator for MX-30, a plug-in hybrid for our new large platform, and a traditional hybrid for our new American-made crossover. While these powertrains will be optimized for their platforms, Mazda fans can expect great driving dynamics and beautiful design across all models.

The MX-30 sold well in Europe, so it’s not too surprising to see it cross the ocean to the United States. The U.S. version will use a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery and an FWD electric powertrain, providing an output of 107 kW. That should be equivalent to around 144 horsepower. That’s the same configuration as the European version, which suggests it should manage the same 124-mile range.

As a crossover SUV, it has four doors, but the passenger doors are a half-sized rear-hinged style (sometimes referred to as suicide doors). It has plenty of cargo space and benefits from a fast start, like most EVs. It can do 0 to 62 mph in 9.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 87 mph. Mazda claims the MX-30 can charge to 80% in 36 minutes with DC fast charging.

Unfortunately, what Mazda didn’t announce is an exact release date beyond “fall” or price. We’ll have to wait to find out.