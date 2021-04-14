X
Popular Searches

New Photo Colorization AI Fixes Early Photography’s Old Man Wrinkle Effect

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
An AI-colorized Abe Lincoln
Time-Travel Rephotography

Classic photos of Abe Lincoln seem incredibly detailed, showing tons of wrinkles and cracks in the president’s skin. But much of that “detail” is a flaw of early camera tech, which couldn’t capture a good chunk of the visible light spectrum. Now, a the Time-Travel Rephotography colorization AI shows us what Abe might look like if old cameras were more accurate.

Before the 1900s, camera negatives were blue-sensitive or orthochromatic, meaning that they were more sensitive to light at the top of the visible spectrum than light at the bottom of the visible spectrum. Warm tones, which give skin a soft, luminescent quality through a process called sub-surface scattering, were absent from photography shot before the 1900s, which is why some old portraits look so dang wrinkly.

Time-Travel Rephotography makes up for the shortcomings of early photography through a few interesting tricks. First, the Time-Travel Rephotography team runs a picture (like the portrait of Abe Lincoln) through StyleGan, an that AI that generates portraits of people that do not exist. An AI then uses the full-color “sibling” photo produced by StyleGan to recolor and retouch the black and white source image. After applying some smoothing and sharpening effects, you end up with a “more accurate,” full-color version of your source image.

While AI colorization and the Time-Travel Rephotography method could help us understand what historical figures looked like, the technology is still very flawed. Professional artists who colorize photos spend a lot of time researching their subjects to pick the most accurate colors they possibly can—a task that is currently impossible for AI. Not to mention, image-editing AI tends to distort photos, leaving behind strange artifacts and causing faces to look waxy, melted, or misshapen.

The Time-Travel Rephotography method introduces several opportunities for image distortion, due to the use of “sibling” image references (which alters the shape of the subject’s face), intense smoothing and sharpening algorithms, and of course, the AI’s inability to research its subjects. While Abe Lincoln probably didn’t look as wrinkly as he does in that classic black and white photo, he probably didn’t have the soft, supple, moisturized skin that you see in the AI colorized photo. (Or maybe he did,

Even though it’s a bit flawed, Time-Travel Rephotography is one of the best AI colorization methods available, and it will only grow better with time. Professional colorization may produce better results, but AI colorization is better than nothing and could help people feel more connected with the last 200 years of history.

Source: Time Travel Rephotrography via Gizmodo

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Benewell 12X50 Monocular Telescope, Day and Low Night Vision Waterproof High Power Monocular with Smartphone Holder & Tripod, BAK4 Prism Dual Focus for Bird Watching Hunting
991 people were interested in this!

SofaBaton Universal Remote Control with Mobile Phone APP, Super Easy One-Click Universal Remote for FirTV/Roku/Nvidia Shield/Vizio/Marantz/Yamaha Streaming Players (Support IR & Blutooth Devices)
387 people were interested in this!

Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray - Inspire Active Toddlers & Big Kids for Years, Dry Erase Board & Eating Snack Tray, No-Drop Tablet iPad Holder Stand, Art Supplies Storage Pockets
311 people were interested in this!

Inteset 4-in-1 Universal Backlit IR Learning Remote for use with Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Media Center/Kodi, Nvidia Shield, most Streamers and other A/V Devices
288 people were interested in this!

GE Backlit Universal Remote Control for Samsung, Vizio, LG, Sony, Sharp, Roku, Apple TV, TCL, Panasonic, Smart TV, Streaming Players, Blu-Ray, DVD, Simple Setup, 4-Device, Silver, 48844
182 people were interested in this!

Plugable USB C Power Meter Tester for Monitoring USB-C Connections - Digital Multimeter for USB-C Cables, Laptops, Phones and Chargers
165 people were interested in this!

HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers Space Saving Clothes Hangers Organizer Smart Closet Space Saver Pack of 10 with Sturdy Plastic for Heavy Clothes
165 people were interested in this!

lebogner Auto Steering Wheel Desk, Laptop, Tablet, iPad Or Notebook Car Travel Table, Food Eating Hook On Steering Wheel Tray, for Constant Travelers, Fits Most Vehicles Steering Wheels
158 people were interested in this!

Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming device with Alexa | 4K Ultra HD | 2019 release
145 people were interested in this!

ACECAR Head up Display Car Universal Dual System 3.5’’ HUD OBD II/GPS Interface,Vehicle Speed MPH KM/h,Engine RPM,OverSpeed Warning,Mileage Measurement,Water Temperature,Voltage
125 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular