ZTE’s Axon 30 Ultra 5G Drops the Under Display Camera in Favor of a Teardrop

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Three ZTE Axon 30 5G phones in black, green, and white.
ZTE

Last year when ZTE announced the Axon 20 5G, it made waves by hiding its front-facing camera under the display. But while cutting edge, obscuring the camera under a screen predictably creates its own set of problems. This year the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G moves to a teardrop and steps up the specs.

In the camera department, the selfie lens is a standard 16 megapixel (MP) shooter housed in a teardrop at the upper middle of the display. That’s technically a step back from last year’s 32 MP camera, but since it’s exposed, it will quite possibly still take better pictures. As was the case with last year’s Axon, ZTE went with a quad-camera layout for the main camera system, but it’s a big leap forward in specs.

A black ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G
ZTE

The phone’s main camera system will house a 64 MP main lens with optical image stabilization, another 64 MP portrait lens, and a third 64 MP ultrawide lens. Rounding all that out, it will feature an 8 MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilization. The company says the phone will come with an AI scene detection that recognizes 33 types of scenes, including portrait and Super Moon.

The latter ” uses multi-camera synchronization and fusion calculation to perfectly integrate the clarity of the moon and the clarity of the environment to capture moonlight seen by the human eye.” ZTE promises big things, but only a hands-on will say just how good the photos it can take actually look.

A gold ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G
ZTE

Fast charging is all the rage, and the ZTE managed to best OnePlus’s 65 Watt fast charging by exactly one watt: the Axon 30 Ultra 56 has 66 Watt charging. That all goes to a 4, 600 mAh battery and relies on Qualcomm QC4+ fast charge over a USB Type-C 3.1 port. As the name implies, you get 5G service, along with Wi-Fi 6e and Bluetooth 5.2.

Last year’s ZTE Axon 20 5G used a dated Snapdragon 765G processor, but the new Axon 30 Ultra 5G steps up to a Snapdragon 888 processor. You can choose from either 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage or 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage. And thankfully, the phone will have Android 11 out of the box.

A green ZTE Axon Ultra 5G
ZTE

The display is a curved 6.67-inch AMOLED display, with 2400×1080 resolution and support for HDR10/HDR10+. Corning Gorilla glass protects the front and back of the phone. The screen also houses the fingerprint sensor. To keep everything cool, ZTE went with a triple ice-sealed heat dissipation system (liquid cooling).

ZTE didn’t announce pricing or a release date, but it will bring the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G to the United States through its online site. It will come in black, green, gold, and white. Another model, the ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G, with lesser specs won’t make it to the States.

