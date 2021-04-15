X
Windows 10 Timeline Will Stop Syncing Activities Between PCs

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
Microsoft

Windows 10’s Timeline will lose its cross-device syncing feature in June, according to the latest Windows Insider announcement. The Timeline will still show all the recent activities on your PC, but you will not be able to sync those activities between multiple PCs.

Microsoft launched the Windows 10 Timeline in 2018. The feature, which is similar to Apple’s Continuity platform, once allowed Windows users to sync web history and app activities between multiple PCs, smartphones, and tablets. In short, you could start a task on your desktop, leave the house, and continue working on that task with your phone.

But Timeline never got a ton of recognition. Syncing activities between PCs was easy, but linking your phone or tablet to Windows 10 required the now-dead Cortana voice assistant, which most people weren’t willing to use. And now that the Office 365 and the Edge browser can automatically sync documents and web activity through the cloud, there isn’t much of a point in using Timeline.

If you have your activity history synced across your devices through your Microsoft account (MSA), you will no longer have the option to upload new activity in Timeline. AAD-connected accounts won’t be impacted. To view web history, Edge and other browsers have the option to look back at recent web activities. You can also view recently used files using OneDrive and Office. Note: Timeline and all your local activity history still remain on Windows 10.

It’s hard to imagine a future for timeline, given that Microsoft is removing its biggest feature. Still, Microsoft insists that Timeline isn’t dead. The Timeline icon will still take up space in your taskbar (unless its disabled) and opening the Timeline will still show you a mess of recent activities.

Source: Microsoft via The Verge

