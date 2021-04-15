X
Microsoft Edge Kids Mode Rolls Out with Painless Setup

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
Microsoft Edge Kids mode on a 2-in-1 tablet in a child's room
Microsoft

As your kids grow, they’ll want (and need for school) more and more access to the internet. But watching their every move and search is too difficult for busy parents. To that end, Microsoft is rolling out a Kids Mode in Edge that can help keep your children reigned in with no accounts required.

Google Chrome’s popular browser already has parental controls, and Microsoft Edge is based on the Chromium project. But Chrome calls for your kids to have Google Accounts and is a multistep setup that can be frustrating. With Edge, Microsoft went the polar opposite.

To get Edge’s Kids mode going, just tap on your profile picture, pick the Kids Mode option, and select an age range. No need to create an account for your children. The entire design supports a “hand-off” scenario, where you might hand over your device while you’re busy trying to cook dinner or finish a work-from-home task.

And because Kids Mode works off your profile, you can bookmark pages for Kids Mode that your children will see when you switch over. Edge goes full screen in Kids Mode to help prevent your children from switching apps in Kids mode, and they can’t disable it without your Windows 10 PIN.

You get to whitelist the sites your children can visit, and while they have access to Bing, it’s set to the strictest settings so they can’t stumble upon adult results. If they find a new site they’d like to visit, they can’t go in until you approve. Children can customize the Kids Mode theme with fun colors and images, some even from Disney, and older children will even see a kid-friendly news feed.

Tech-savvy kids will likely find a way out of Kids Mode, so it’s not a foolproof solution forever. But if your children are just starting to browse the internet and you want an easy-to-activate fast solution and don’t like the idea of creating a Google (or Microsoft) account for them, it’s worth a look. The feature is rolling to Edge right now, so do a check for updates to get started.

Source: Microsoft

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He's also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code.

