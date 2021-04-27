The Best Apps and Websites for Lifelong Learners

Learning doesn’t have to stop once you graduate high school or college. In fact, there are tons of websites and apps out there that make learning at any age easy as pie, no matter what kind of topics you’re interested in.

These resources make it easy to learn about anything that strikes your fancy, from formal subjects like physics or coding to less traditional options for becoming a certified traditional Usui Reiki practitioner or “Mastering Airbnb.” And because they’re available online or as a smartphone app, you can take them whenever and wherever you want—no college admissions essays or crazy-steep tuition required.

What Kind of Setup and Gear Do Learners Need?

What kind of learning setup or educational gear you should have is ultimately up to you and your needs (and budget). You might find you can scrape by with a good laptop, a pencil, and a notebook. Alternatively, you might prefer a more robust home office setup with a monitor, keyboard, mouse, headphones, and other accessories.

No matter how you kit out your setup, though, the most important thing to have is a dedicated space for learning that’s quiet and private. A dedicated studying space—especially one that’s free from interruptions like family, pets, and your TV—makes it easier for your brain to focus on your lessons and homework. Even the fanciest setup won’t mean much if you’re constantly getting interrupted and distracted.

General Educational Platforms

There are tons of online education platforms out there spanning all manner of topics taught by professors and industry professionals. These platforms are all fairly similar in what they do and, in some cases, the topics they cover. However, some offer unique features like free courses, certifications, and exclusive access to specific experts.

Specific Learning Platforms

If you’re needing a little extra help in a particular subject, these apps are must-haves. Each one focuses on an individual subject—like literature or coding—and is plum full of the lessons, tests, and other resources you’ll need to get a better understanding of things. There’s probably an app for every subject out there, but for the sake of brevity, we listed apps for the four most popular fields.

SparkNotes ( iOS , Android ): Love literature but wish you could just understand it a little better? Let SparkNotes (Free, with in-app purchases) help. Though originally designed for students who didn’t have time to read entire books in a week, SparkNotes can help you gain more insight into a novel by discussing themes, characters, symbols, and by providing chapter summaries, analyses, and insights. It can help you learn how to find them for yourself in future readings, too.

Love literature but wish you could just understand it a little better? Let SparkNotes (Free, with in-app purchases) help. Though originally designed for students who didn’t have time to read entire books in a week, SparkNotes can help you gain more insight into a novel by discussing themes, characters, symbols, and by providing chapter summaries, analyses, and insights. It can help you learn how to find them for yourself in future readings, too. Duolingo ( iOS , Android ): Want to finally learn how to speak French? How about Japanese? Or fictional languages like Klingon or High Valyrian? Duolingo (Free, with in-app purchases) makes it easy to learn basic vocabulary and work up to complex phrases, conjugations, and conversational exercises. The fun user interface is intuitive, plus it also gamifies the learning process to make it easier to master concepts efficiently.

Want to finally learn how to speak French? How about Japanese? Or fictional languages like Klingon or High Valyrian? Duolingo (Free, with in-app purchases) makes it easy to learn basic vocabulary and work up to complex phrases, conjugations, and conversational exercises. The fun user interface is intuitive, plus it also gamifies the learning process to make it easier to master concepts efficiently. Codecademy ( iOS , Android ): Learning how to code can open up tons of job opportunities, but it’s also fun and can allow you to build your own website or app. Even if you’re totally new to coding, Codecademy (Free, with premium options) will help you find a pathway and give you the classes you need to get there. You can take courses, work on practice exercises, and talk with other users while you learn.

Learning how to code can open up tons of job opportunities, but it’s also fun and can allow you to build your own website or app. Even if you’re totally new to coding, Codecademy (Free, with premium options) will help you find a pathway and give you the classes you need to get there. You can take courses, work on practice exercises, and talk with other users while you learn. Wolfram Alpha (iOS, Android): Even with a fantastic teacher, STEM courses (that is, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) can be difficult to master. Wolfram Alpha (Free), uses AI to show you how to solve difficult math problems, like computing a statistical quantity. It also has resources for learning other things, like how to split a bill three ways with at 15% tip, what current unemployment rates are in Chicago, and when the tides are near Honolulu.

Helpful Apps and Services for Staying Organized

Learning is an involved process, and no matter what subject you’re studying, you’ll probably end up making tons of notes, to-do lists, papers, appointments and more. We’ve listed all the apps you’ll need to study efficiently and stay organized.