Fitbit May Release a High-End “Luxe” Fitness Tracker

Fitbit will soon release a high-end alternative to its affordable Inspire fitness band, according to a new leak published by the German website WinFuture. The upcoming Fitbit Luxe looks similar to the Inspire fitness tracker, but features an updated OLED display and a stainless steel casing.

The Fitbit Luxe should appeal to people who want a high-end wearable that emphasizes fitness instead of an all-in-one smartwatch experience. Fitbit’s catalog currently lacks such a device, leaving customers to choose between the bland (but slim) Inspire and Charge fitness trackers or the bulky (yet flashy) Fitbit Sense and Versa smartwatches.

While we know little about the Fibit Luxe, it seems that the upcoming fitness band will offer sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, and GPS features. Also, its updated OLED display should be easier to read than the somewhat-outdated displays in the Inspire and Charge fitness trackers.

The WinFuture leak does not include detailed specs, like battery life or display resolution. Pricing is also a mystery, though the Luxe probably costs more than the $150 Fitbit Charge 4. Still, the leak includes official product renders and lifestyle images, so a release may be imminent.