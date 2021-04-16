Segway Makes Futuristic Hydrogen-Powered Motorcycles Now, Because Why Not

Check out Paul Blart’s new ride! Segway, the company that made ridiculous upright scooters in the 2000s, just announced its upcoming Apex H2 motorcycle, a futuristic vehicle with a hybrid hydrogen-electric powertrain.

Chinese startup Ninebot acquired the Segway company back in 2015 thanks to an $80 million investment from Xiaomi and Sequoia Capital. Since then, Segway has morphed into an ambitious electric vehicle company, developing rugged four-wheelers, delivery robots, scooters, and go-karts.

After showing off several concept motorcycles, Segway is finally ready to put the Apex H2 intro production. The Tron-inspired bike runs on a hybrid hydrogen-electric powertrain, which is a short way of saying that it pulls energy from a battery and from fuel cells filled with gaseous hydrogen. The hybrid design offers better mileage than an all-electric system, without the environmental consequences of a typical combustion engine.

Lined with Tron-inspired LEDs, the Apex H2 can accelerate from 0 to 60 MPH in under four seconds. It has a max speed of 94 MPH, faster than the original Segway but slower than many motorcycles, and it emits water vapor from its exhaust pipe. Still, the bike’s bizarre design may scare off hardcore motorcyclists, as the Apex H2 uses a swingarm instead of a suspension fork, which usually results in poor steering and suspension.

The Apex H2 will enter production in 2023, and should go on sale in that same year. Segway says that the bike will cost ¥69,999, approximately $10,699. That’s not a bad price for a futuristic hydrogen-electric vehicle, and it could entice motorcyclists who are weary of the Apex H2’s unconventional, and potentially inconvenient design.