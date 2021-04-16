[Update: Live Now] LEGO Opens Pre-Orders for 8 New ‘Harry Potter’ Sets

It’s been 20 years since the first Harry Potter LEGO set was released. To celebrate, LEGO and Warner Bros. teamed up to announce eight new anniversary sets from the series, and they’re the perfect way to further explore the Wizarding World.

“Two decades ago, we launched the first LEGO Harry Potter set—which I played with as a 12 year old—and fans have remained just as enchanted by the magical adventures that they can relive and replay with the LEGO sets today as they were in 2001. These new products are packed full of captivating features and exciting design twists that we hope will excite and enthrall builders of all ages as they explore some of their favorite moments from the films,” said Marcos Bessa, LEGO Harry Potter Design Lead.

The sets are packed with fan-favorite scenes, locations, and characters from the movies. You can build them all and put them together for an immersive experience, and they make for a great gift for Harry Potter fans of all ages.

You’ll have some pretty awesome sets to choose from, including Hogwarts: Polyjuice Potion Mistake, Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounter, Hogsmeade Village Visit, Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets, Hogwarts Wizards Chess, Harry Potter & Hermione Granger, Fawkes, Dumbledore’s Phoenix, and Hogwarts: First Flying Lesson.

Pricing for the sets ranges from $19.99 up to $129.99. Likewise, availability for a few of the sets starts on June 1, though they’ll all be available by August 1. In its press release, LEGO stated that pre-orders are set to go live on April 16, though they are not available at the time of this writing. You can explore current and upcoming LEGO Harry Potter sets over on LEGO’s site.