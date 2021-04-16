You Can Try to Buy LG’s New Rollable TV, But You Probably Can’t Afford It

Even though LG has officially bowed out of the smartphone game, it’s still pressing forward with other endeavors, like its rollable TV. In fact, those in the U.S. can now “inquire to buy” the impressive TV on the company’s site.

LG has yet to officially announce pricing and availability for its SIGNATURE R “Rollable” OLED, even though it was first announced at CES 2019. However, LG stated to The Verge that it plans to make such an announcement sometime in the next few months. The rollable was originally priced at $60,000, but went up for sale in South Korea for over 100 million won (or roughly $89,000 USD). In addition to paying for the TV itself, there’s a chance you may have to cover additional costs, too, like custom installation.

So while this TV isn’t aimed at the average consumer and likely won’t be available at your local Best Buy anytime soon, it’s worth paying attention to the evolution of rollable screens, since so many companies are investing in them for phones and TVs. The technology may become a larger trend. For now, just start thinking about what you’re going to fill the giant space on your wall with when your TV is rolled up.