Pentagon Verifies UFO Video Ahead of Congressional Hearing

The Department of Defense confirms that leaked photos and videos of a pyramid-shaped UFO are authentic, and were captured by Navy personnel. Verification of the sighting comes as U.S. intelligence agencies prepare to share declassified UFO reports during a congressional hearing in June.

The video in question shows a large, pyramid-shaped UFO blinking and moving floating through the air. It joins a short list of other UFO videos released or verified by the U.S. government, all which show oddly-shaped things dancing across military airspace.

In 2019, the U.S. Navy introduced guidelines for pilots to report UAP, or “unidentified aerial phenomena” sightings over military-controlled land and within dedicated airspace. The U.S. government also launched a Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force in 2020 to “detect, analyze, and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security.”

It seems that the U.S. government is concerned about UFOs, which could be aliens, natural phenomena, or sneaky adversarial aircraft. As far as public records show, the U.S. government stopped studying UFOs in 2015 before resuming its research just a few years ago. Why the Pentagon chose to get back into UFO hunting with a new emphasis on public announcements is a mystery.

Either way, U.S. intelligence agencies will declassify research related to UFOs (or UAPs, whatever) in front of Congress this June. It’s a historic hearing that will fuel UFO speculation for years, although we probably won’t get confirmation that aliens exist.