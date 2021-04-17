X
Popular Searches

Pentagon Verifies UFO Video Ahead of Congressional Hearing

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of the pyramid-shaped UFO filmed over a Navy base.
CNN

The Department of Defense confirms that leaked photos and videos of a pyramid-shaped UFO are authentic, and were captured by Navy personnel. Verification of the sighting comes as U.S. intelligence agencies prepare to share declassified UFO reports during a congressional hearing in June.

The video in question shows a large, pyramid-shaped UFO blinking and moving floating through the air. It joins a short list of other UFO videos released or verified by the U.S. government, all which show oddly-shaped things dancing across military airspace.

In 2019, the U.S. Navy introduced guidelines for pilots to report UAP, or “unidentified aerial phenomena” sightings over military-controlled land and within dedicated airspace. The U.S. government also launched a Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force in 2020 to “detect, analyze, and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security.”

It seems that the U.S. government is concerned about UFOs, which could be aliens, natural phenomena, or sneaky adversarial aircraft. As far as public records show, the U.S. government stopped studying UFOs in 2015 before resuming its research just a few years ago. Why the Pentagon chose to get back into UFO hunting with a new emphasis on public announcements is a mystery.

Either way, U.S. intelligence agencies will declassify research related to UFOs (or UAPs, whatever) in front of Congress this June. It’s a historic hearing that will fuel UFO speculation for years, although we probably won’t get confirmation that aliens exist.

Source: U.S. Department of Defense via CNN

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

KATCHY Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap Fruit Fly Gnat Mosquito Killer with UV Light Fan Sticky Glue Boards No Zapper Black, Manual
705 people were interested in this!

Rightcar Solutions Flawless Silicone License Plate Frame - Rust-Proof. Rattle-Proof. Weather-Proof. - Black
423 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX7300 - Coverage up to 2000 sq.ft. and 35 devices with AC2200 Dual Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 2200Mbps speed), plus Mesh Smart Roaming
345 people were interested in this!

Portable Handheld Fan?USB 4000mAH Rechargeable Batteries, 8-18 Hours Working Time, 3 Speed Settings, Best Travel Accessories (Navy Blue)
277 people were interested in this!

Joypad Controller Compatible with Switch 8 Colour Adjustable LED, Replacement with D-Pad & Non-Slip Grip for Switch joycon, Wireless Ergonomic JoyCon L/R Remotes Gamepad Joystick Controller
214 people were interested in this!

TP-Link AX1500 WiFi Extender Internet Booster, WiFi 6 Range Extender Covers up to 1500 sq.ft and 25 Devices,Dual Band up to 1.5Gbps Speed, AP Mode w/Gigabit Port, APP Setup, OneMesh Compatible(RE505X)
209 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX7700 - Coverage up to 2300 sq.ft. and 45 devices with AC2200 Tri-Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 2200Mbps speed), plus Mesh Smart Roaming
184 people were interested in this!

HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers Space Saving Clothes Hangers Organizer Smart Closet Space Saver Pack of 10 with Sturdy Plastic for Heavy Clothes
174 people were interested in this!

ECHTPower Wireless Controller for Nintendo Joycon Switch, Macro Button/Turbo/Vibration/Motion Functions, L/R Switch Controller Joypad, Nintendo Switch Controllers for Joy Con (Purple and Yellow)
135 people were interested in this!

D-Link AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender/Wireless Repeater/Access Point for Best Wi-Fi Coverage for Smart Home and Alexa Devices (DAP-1610-US)
135 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular