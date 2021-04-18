X
Popular Searches

SpaceX to Develop Human Landing System for NASA’s Next Moon Mission

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Artemis: Humanity's Return to the Moon---NASA.
NASA

If all goes according to plan, humans will return to the moon during NASA’s 2024 Artemis mission. And thanks to a $2.9 billion contract, they will descend to the lunar surface in a SpaceX human-landing system.

NASA granted SpaceX the exclusive contract, though it initially planned to include Dynetics and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin in the project as well. Budgetary constraints forced NASA to stick with just one party, which is why SpaceX, now a long-time NASA collaborator, gets the honor of dropping the first humans on the Moon in four decades.

SpaceX volunteered its reusable Starship spacecraft for the Artemis mission, a ship designed to carry large quantities of cargo (or large numbers of people) at a relatively low price. It also happens that, among the companies hoping for a NASA contract, Space X wanted the least amount of money—by a “wide margin.”

Artemis is the first manned moon mission since 1972, and it will mark the first time that a woman steps foot on the lunar surface. The SpaceX human landing system will play a key part in the mission, which will go through three phases—an uncrewed flight, a manned fly-by, and in 2024, a proper trip to the moon.

Source: NASA via Washington Post

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Rightcar Solutions Flawless Silicone License Plate Frame - Rust-Proof. Rattle-Proof. Weather-Proof. - Black
787 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX7300 - Coverage up to 2000 sq.ft. and 35 devices with AC2200 Dual Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 2200Mbps speed), plus Mesh Smart Roaming
602 people were interested in this!

TP-Link AX1500 WiFi Extender Internet Booster, WiFi 6 Range Extender Covers up to 1500 sq.ft and 25 Devices,Dual Band up to 1.5Gbps Speed, AP Mode w/Gigabit Port, APP Setup, OneMesh Compatible(RE505X)
351 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX7700 - Coverage up to 2300 sq.ft. and 45 devices with AC2200 Tri-Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 2200Mbps speed), plus Mesh Smart Roaming
330 people were interested in this!

Portable Handheld Fan?USB 4000mAH Rechargeable Batteries, 8-18 Hours Working Time, 3 Speed Settings, Best Travel Accessories (Navy Blue)
309 people were interested in this!

KATCHY Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap Fruit Fly Gnat Mosquito Killer with UV Light Fan Sticky Glue Boards No Zapper Black, Manual
293 people were interested in this!

D-Link AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender/Wireless Repeater/Access Point for Best Wi-Fi Coverage for Smart Home and Alexa Devices (DAP-1610-US)
208 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
98 people were interested in this!

Joypad Controller Compatible with Switch 8 Colour Adjustable LED, Replacement with D-Pad & Non-Slip Grip for Switch joycon, Wireless Ergonomic JoyCon L/R Remotes Gamepad Joystick Controller
81 people were interested in this!

InPlace Shelving 0191827 Floating Wall Mountable Shelf with Invisible Brackets, Espresso, 23.3-Inch Wide by 10.2-Inch Deep by 2-Inch High
78 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular