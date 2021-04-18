X
We're Not Kitten Around: This Cat Motion Capture Video Is Purrfection

Suzanne Humphries
| 1 min read
Cat wearing motion capture sensors running an obstacle course
Digic Pictures

Ever wondered how cats in video games like Assassin’s Creed, Final Fantasy, Warhammer, Halo, and Call of Duty look so realistic? Cat motion capture, of course. That’s right—just like we do with humans in movies like Lord of the Rings or Avatar.

In this delightfully adorable short video, we get a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse of trained cats wearing motion capture sensors and running through obstacle courses, while their motion is captured and sent to a computer. The company capturing this footage, Digic Pictures, is an animation studio based in Budapest, Hungary.

In the video, we get to see lots of cute kitties standing, stretching, perching, running, jumping, laying down, and otherwise being adorable. Trainers lead the cats through specific motions that need motion capture data as well, like climbing up a ramp.

The most amazing part is that these friendly felines didn’t seem to mind wearing the sensors. I mean, we’ve all seen what happens when cats get something stuck on them, so these are some professional trained feline actors. In fact, they barely seemed to notice them and weren’t trying to pull them off, which means they didn’t hurt them either.

via Nerdist

