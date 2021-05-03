The 10 Best Monitor Riser Stands

If you have a desktop computer, you need a monitor riser stand. Not only will it give you extra space on your desk, but a monitor stand will also help reduce neck strain because the screen will be at a more ergonomic viewing height. Who doesn’t want to be more comfortable at their desk for long hours?

What to Look for in a Monitor Riser Stand

There are plenty of monitor riser stands out there. But how do you find the one that’s right for you? Here are a few key things to consider when choosing your monitor riser stand.

Size: This is the most important thing to take note of before making your decision. Make sure you measure your desk area and compare those measurements to the monitor stand you’re looking at. Make sure it’ll fit on your desk and make sure your keyboard and mouse will fit underneath it if you want them to.

This is the most important thing to take note of before making your decision. Make sure you measure your desk area and compare those measurements to the monitor stand you’re looking at. Make sure it’ll fit on your desk and make sure your keyboard and mouse will fit underneath it if you want them to. Height: Also consider how tall you want the monitor stand to be. How many inches off your desk do you want your monitor to sit? Do you want it to be adjustable for different heights to find the best height for you?

Also consider how tall you want the monitor stand to be. How many inches off your desk do you want your monitor to sit? Do you want it to be adjustable for different heights to find the best height for you? Storage Space: Think about how much storage space you want underneath your monitor riser. Do you want to be able to fit your keyboard and mouse underneath? Do you want extra drawers and side compartments for pens and other office accessories?

Think about how much storage space you want underneath your monitor riser. Do you want to be able to fit your keyboard and mouse underneath? Do you want extra drawers and side compartments for pens and other office accessories? Style: Consider how well your monitor stand will go with your current desk setup. If you have a wooden desk, maybe you should purchase a wooden monitor stand to match. Or if you have a sleek glass desk, maybe a metal or glass monitor stand would work better for you. With monitor stands, there are a lot of different styles to choose from, so you’ll definitely find one that matches your style and personality.

Consider how well your monitor stand will go with your current desk setup. If you have a wooden desk, maybe you should purchase a wooden monitor stand to match. Or if you have a sleek glass desk, maybe a metal or glass monitor stand would work better for you. With monitor stands, there are a lot of different styles to choose from, so you’ll definitely find one that matches your style and personality. Ports: Do you want to be able to plug things into your monitor stand, like your phone, mouse, or keyboard? There are some monitor stands that come with built-in USB hubs. Just think about whether you want to be able to use USB devices through your monitor stand.

Best Overall: Simple Houseware Metal Monitor Riser Stand

This monitor riser stand from Simple Houseware is going to be the best for most people. It has plenty of storage underneath and on the sides for pens, papers, and any other office accessories you need easy access to.

It’s made of metal with a sleek black coating, so it’s pretty durable and will stand the test of time. It’s about 20.25″ long, so it’ll fit a smaller keyboard and mouse underneath and keep your desk area clean.

Best Overall Simple Houseware Metal Monitor Riser Stand This monitor riser stand from Simple Houseware is going to be the best for most people. Shop Now $23.87

Best Adjustable: Amazon Basics Adjustable Monitor Riser Stand

If you want to be able to adjust your monitor riser stand to get just the right height, this one from Amazon Basics is the one for you. It has column-style legs that you can adjust for your perfect height. A few of the sample heights on Amazon are 2.87 inches, 4.25 inches, and 4.9 inches. The minimum height is two inches.

It’s only about 16 inches long, so it’ll fit a small keyboard or some papers underneath it but not much more. It has non-skid feet on the bottom to help keep it in place and it can hold up to 22 pounds.

Overall, this is a great choice if you’re not sure how tall you want your monitor stand to be or you want the ability to adjust the height occasionally.

Best Adjustable Amazon Basics Adjustable Monitor Riser Stand This is a great choice if you're not sure how tall you want your monitor stand to be or you want the ability to adjust the height occasionally. Shop Now $22.53

Best Budget: HUANUO Monitor Riser Stand

If you want a monitor stand that will raise your screen and reduce neck and eye strain, but you don’t want to spend a lot, this one from HUANUO has you covered. It’s a more affordable monitor riser stand that’s sturdy enough to hold up to 22 pounds without costing you an arm and a leg.

At only 14.5 inches long and 3.8 inches high, you won’t be able to fit a lot underneath it, but you should be able to fit a small keyboard with no problem. The main goal here is to comfortably fit a monitor on top and you can certainly do that with this option from HUANUO.

Best Budget HUANUO Monitor Riser Stand If you want a monitor stand that will raise your computer and reduce neck and eye strain, but you don't want to spend a lot, this one from HUANUO has you covered. Shop Now $10.87

Best Premium: Vaydeer Wireless Charging Monitor Riser Stand

If you have some extra money to spend on a monitor stand, this option from Vaydeer gives you a lot of cool perks in addition to raising your monitor. You can wirelessly charge your phone on top of the monitor stand and have easy access to four USB 3.0 ports on top of your desk.

The charging pad will work with all wireless charging enabled phones, but if you have a MagSafe case or anything else in the way of the wireless charging spot, you might need to remove it before charging your phone.

On top of being able to support wireless charging and USB connections, Vaydeer’s monitor stand is also super sturdy; it can support up to 66 pounds.

Best Premium Vaydeer Wireless Charging Monitor Riser Stand If you have some extra money to spend on a monitor stand, this option from Vaydeer gives you a lot of cool perks in addition to raising your monitor. Shop Now $77.99

Best Compact: Twelve South Curve Monitor Riser Stand

If you want a compact option that will lift your monitor and not take up a lot of space on your desk, go for this monitor stand from Twelve South. It has a sleek design that allows for ventilation and a tiny bit of storage. But mainly, it just looks cool on your desk and lifts your monitor to an easy viewing height.

Make sure you measure your monitor base to see if it’ll fit on this stand. Twelve South says this stand will fit monitor bases up to 10 inches wide and 9.5 inches deep.

Best Compact Twelve South Curve Monitor Riser Stand If you want a compact option that will lift your monitor and not take up a lot of space on your desk, go for this monitor stand from Twelve South. Shop Now $79.99

Best for Dual Monitors: Office Oasis Dual Monitor Stand

If you have two monitors, this lengthy monitor riser stand from The Office Oasis is a fantastic option. It can support up to 100 pounds, so there’s plenty of support for two monitors or even one monitor and a printer or other accessories.

It has a solid bamboo surface and stainless steel legs that will help keep everything strong over time. Plus, there are non-slip rubber feet to keep your monitors secure.

What’s really great about this monitor stand is the storage space underneath. You can easily fit a full size keyboard, a mouse, and possibly even some extra storage containers underneath. You’ll have roughly 38 inches of storage space underneath.

Best for Dual Monitors Office Oasis Dual Monitor Stand If you have two monitors, this lengthy monitor riser stand from The Office Oasis is a fantastic option. Shop Now $79.95

Best Wooden: Homerays Bamboo Monitor Stand

If you’re looking for a great wooden monitor stand to fit your aesthetic, look no further than this bamboo stand from Homerays. It’s made of 100% solid bamboo products and made by professional craftsmen. Plus, it can support a whopping 100 pounds if you have a really heavy monitor.

There’s one drawer in the middle for more private storage and two extra storage compartments to the sides. Then, you’ll also be able to push a small keyboard and mouse underneath the stand.

Best Wooden Homerays Bamboo Monitor Stand If you're looking for a great wooden monitor stand to fit your aesthetic, look no further than this bamboo stand from Homerays. Shop Now $54.99

Best Glass: Eutuxia Tempered Glass Monitor Stand

If your aesthetic is a bit more modern and sleek, this glass monitor stand from Eutuxia is perfect for you. It’s made of durable tempered glass and can hold about 40 pounds, which is plenty for one monitor. But the stand is also pretty long and could fit two small monitors or a monitor and a laptop if you want an extra display.

Also, because it’s so long and has open storage underneath, you could easily fit a full keyboard or a smaller keyboard and a mouse.

Best Glass Eutuxia Tempered Glass Monitor Stand If your aesthetic is a bit more modern and sleek, this glass monitor stand from Eutuxia is perfect for you. Shop Now $44.99

Best for Extra Storage: Marbrasse Monitor Riser Stand

If the thing you want most out of a monitor riser stand is extra storage, buy this one from Marbrasse. There are two drawers to store your pens, sticky notes, and other office accessories in. And it’s a mesh design so you can easily see what’s in the drawers at any time.

Plus, it’s sturdily constructed and has a durable black coating on it that won’t fade for a while. It can hold up to 33 pounds and it has non-skid feet to keep everything stable.

Best for Extra Storage Marbrasse Monitor Riser Stand If the thing you want most out of a monitor riser stand is extra storage, buy this one from Marbrasse. Shop Now $26.99

Most Versatile for Dual Monitors: AMERIERGO Dual Monitor Stand Riser

If you want a bit more versatility, this monitor riser stand from AMERIERGO is another great option for a dual monitor setup. There are three pieces to this stand in total; you can adjust the two pieces on the ends until you get the perfect angle.

There’s storage underneath all three pieces, though you probably won’t be able to fit your keyboard and mouse underneath. On top of the two end pieces, there’s a slot design that can prop up your tablet or cellphone for easy viewing or hold pens so you don’t lose them.