X
Popular Searches

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Makes First Flight on Mars

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of the Ingenuity helicopter.
NASA

On April 19th, NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter completed a quick test flight on Mars, making it the first powered aircraft to fly on another planet. The small drone overcame several hurdles during its flight, including harsh winds, thin Martian air, and a recently-patched software bug.

Ingenuity is a relatively small drone that weighs just four pounds and folds down to the size of an ironing board. It hitched a ride to Mars on the Perseverance rover, and was scheduled to make its first flight on April 11th.

But NASA had to delay Ingenuity’s first flight due to a flaw in its 800,000 lines of code. The bug affected Ingenuity’s autopilot software and went unnoticed during NASA’s restrained pre-mission tests. Ingenuity’s blades spin five times faster than that of a typical helicopter to accommodate Mars’ thin atmosphere, and the drone would tear itself apart if tested at full speed on Earth.

A remote software update fixed Ingenuity’s flawed code in time for its April 19th test flight. Despite unexpected wind speeds between 13 and 45 MPH, the drone managed to fly 10 feet above the Martian surface and hover for 30 seconds. NASA didn’t know if the test was successful until data trickled back from Mars, nearly 16 hours after the flight was scheduled. The space agency then dubbed Ingenuity’s flight zone “Wright Brothers Field” to honor the pioneers of flight here on Earth.

Future Ingenuity flights will run only slightly longer than 30 seconds. The drone has a 90-second flight time and can only stray 160 feet from the Perseverance rover. But the fact that it can fly on Mars at all is very impressive, and proves that unique design can overcome the difficult Martian atmosphere. Future missions could include more elaborate aircraft, and hey, maybe we’ll get some fancy footage of a drone zooming through Martian canyons.

Source: NASA via Engadget

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Rightcar Solutions Flawless Silicone License Plate Frame - Rust-Proof. Rattle-Proof. Weather-Proof. - Black
843 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX7300 - Coverage up to 2000 sq.ft. and 35 devices with AC2200 Dual Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 2200Mbps speed), plus Mesh Smart Roaming
666 people were interested in this!

TP-Link AX1500 WiFi Extender Internet Booster, WiFi 6 Range Extender Covers up to 1500 sq.ft and 25 Devices,Dual Band up to 1.5Gbps Speed, AP Mode w/Gigabit Port, APP Setup, OneMesh Compatible(RE505X)
393 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX7700 - Coverage up to 2300 sq.ft. and 45 devices with AC2200 Tri-Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 2200Mbps speed), plus Mesh Smart Roaming
361 people were interested in this!

D-Link AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender/Wireless Repeater/Access Point for Best Wi-Fi Coverage for Smart Home and Alexa Devices (DAP-1610-US)
224 people were interested in this!

Portable Handheld Fan?USB 4000mAH Rechargeable Batteries, 8-18 Hours Working Time, 3 Speed Settings, Best Travel Accessories (Navy Blue)
165 people were interested in this!

Ampeak 2000W Power Inverter 3 AC Outlets DC 12V to 110V AC Car Converter 2.1A USB Inverter
112 people were interested in this!

iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel All Protective Hard Messenger Bag Soft Lining 18 Games for Switch Console Pro Controller & Accessories Black
109 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
90 people were interested in this!

BESTEK 300W Power Inverter DC 12V to 110V AC Car Inverter with 4.2A Dual USB Car Adapter
68 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular