X
Popular Searches

The Oculus Quest 2 is Here to Stay, No Oculus Quest Pro This Year

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A man wearing an Oculus Quest 2 headset
Facebook

In February, Facebook’s Vice President of Augmented and Virtual Reality Andrew Bosworth hinted at an upcoming Oculus Quest Pro with better features than the new Oculus Quest 2. But in a Q&A session on Twitter, Bosworth confirmed that the Oculus Quest Pro won’t arrive this year.

The entire Q&A took place on Twitter’s new Spaces venture, an audio-only feature that goes unarchived. The folks at UploadVR listened in and transcribed the event, though, and it’s worth a read. Over the course of the session, Bosworth and Consulting Technical Officer John Carmack covered several facets of what’s happening with Oculus Quest and where it’s going.

One interesting tidbit is that Facebook doesn’t plan to require exclusives for the Oculus Quest 2 for now. It’s encouraging developers to support Oculus Quest 1. Oculus Quest 1 sold somewhere in the six figures, so Bosworth suggests that alone should be an incentive to include it in new games.

As for the Oculus Quest Pro, Bosworth says it won’t arrive this year. According the transcription from UploadVR, Bosworth said:

People are also asking about the Quest 3, which doesn’t exist yet, and everyone who is listening to us who is a reporter there isn’t a Quest 3, there’s only a Quest 2, but I did hint at an AMA earlier this year about Quest Pro because we do have a lot of things in development where we want to introduce new functionality to the headset along the kinds that people theorize that we would want to introduce, and that’s a little ways off still. It’s still not gonna happen this year. For those who are curious, Quest 2 is going to be in the market for a while — for a long while, and it’s gonna be, you know, I think the best bet for the most accessible way to get into VR and have a great experience.

So if you were holding out on buying an Oculus Quest for the Pro Model, you’ll have a long wait. From the sounds of it, the Oculus Quest 2 is here to stay.

via UploadVR

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Rightcar Solutions Flawless Silicone License Plate Frame - Rust-Proof. Rattle-Proof. Weather-Proof. - Black
845 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX7300 - Coverage up to 2000 sq.ft. and 35 devices with AC2200 Dual Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 2200Mbps speed), plus Mesh Smart Roaming
660 people were interested in this!

TP-Link AX1500 WiFi Extender Internet Booster, WiFi 6 Range Extender Covers up to 1500 sq.ft and 25 Devices,Dual Band up to 1.5Gbps Speed, AP Mode w/Gigabit Port, APP Setup, OneMesh Compatible(RE505X)
387 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX7700 - Coverage up to 2300 sq.ft. and 45 devices with AC2200 Tri-Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 2200Mbps speed), plus Mesh Smart Roaming
355 people were interested in this!

D-Link AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender/Wireless Repeater/Access Point for Best Wi-Fi Coverage for Smart Home and Alexa Devices (DAP-1610-US)
218 people were interested in this!

Portable Handheld Fan?USB 4000mAH Rechargeable Batteries, 8-18 Hours Working Time, 3 Speed Settings, Best Travel Accessories (Navy Blue)
160 people were interested in this!

Ampeak 2000W Power Inverter 3 AC Outlets DC 12V to 110V AC Car Converter 2.1A USB Inverter
126 people were interested in this!

iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel All Protective Hard Messenger Bag Soft Lining 18 Games for Switch Console Pro Controller & Accessories Black
111 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
91 people were interested in this!

BESTEK 300W Power Inverter DC 12V to 110V AC Car Inverter with 4.2A Dual USB Car Adapter
80 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular