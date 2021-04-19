The Oculus Quest 2 is Here to Stay, No Oculus Quest Pro This Year

In February, Facebook’s Vice President of Augmented and Virtual Reality Andrew Bosworth hinted at an upcoming Oculus Quest Pro with better features than the new Oculus Quest 2. But in a Q&A session on Twitter, Bosworth confirmed that the Oculus Quest Pro won’t arrive this year.

The entire Q&A took place on Twitter’s new Spaces venture, an audio-only feature that goes unarchived. The folks at UploadVR listened in and transcribed the event, though, and it’s worth a read. Over the course of the session, Bosworth and Consulting Technical Officer John Carmack covered several facets of what’s happening with Oculus Quest and where it’s going.

One interesting tidbit is that Facebook doesn’t plan to require exclusives for the Oculus Quest 2 for now. It’s encouraging developers to support Oculus Quest 1. Oculus Quest 1 sold somewhere in the six figures, so Bosworth suggests that alone should be an incentive to include it in new games.

As for the Oculus Quest Pro, Bosworth says it won’t arrive this year. According the transcription from UploadVR, Bosworth said:

People are also asking about the Quest 3, which doesn’t exist yet, and everyone who is listening to us who is a reporter there isn’t a Quest 3, there’s only a Quest 2, but I did hint at an AMA earlier this year about Quest Pro because we do have a lot of things in development where we want to introduce new functionality to the headset along the kinds that people theorize that we would want to introduce, and that’s a little ways off still. It’s still not gonna happen this year. For those who are curious, Quest 2 is going to be in the market for a while — for a long while, and it’s gonna be, you know, I think the best bet for the most accessible way to get into VR and have a great experience.

So if you were holding out on buying an Oculus Quest for the Pro Model, you’ll have a long wait. From the sounds of it, the Oculus Quest 2 is here to stay.