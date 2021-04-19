X
Popular Searches

Explore 1,000 UNESCO World Heritage Sites with Google Arts & Culture

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of the Great Pyramids of Giza.
Nort/Shutterstock

To celebrate World Heritage Day, Google Arts & Culture is offering virtual tours of over 1,000 UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the Pyramids of Giza and Taj Mahal. The virtual tours are available for free on Google’s Explore UNESCO World Heritage page.

Google Arts & Culture virtual tours include high-resolution photos, detailed educational information, 3D models, and step-by-step guides through historic sites (similar to Street View in Google Maps). These tours are a fantastic educational resource for kids, and a momentary getaway for adults who are tired of sitting at home.

RELATEDQuick Tip: You Can Virtually Tour Museums at Home with Google Arts & Culture

In Google’s World Heritage announcement, the company explains that “culture is calling out for help and support” due to reduced tourism and the closure of many museums, galleries, theaters, and performance spaces. While virtual tours aren’t a replacement for experiencing culture in person, Google hopes that its educational resources can inspire people to travel in the future.

Head on over to Google’s Google’s Explore UNESCO World Heritage page to learn about holy sites, natural wonders, old castles, and so much more. You can also check out other projects from Google Arts & Culture, like the Play a Kandinsky synesthesia tool, the Blob Opera music maker, and the retro Google AR Synth playroom.

Source: Google Arts & Culture via Engadget

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Rightcar Solutions Flawless Silicone License Plate Frame - Rust-Proof. Rattle-Proof. Weather-Proof. - Black
845 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX7300 - Coverage up to 2000 sq.ft. and 35 devices with AC2200 Dual Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 2200Mbps speed), plus Mesh Smart Roaming
660 people were interested in this!

TP-Link AX1500 WiFi Extender Internet Booster, WiFi 6 Range Extender Covers up to 1500 sq.ft and 25 Devices,Dual Band up to 1.5Gbps Speed, AP Mode w/Gigabit Port, APP Setup, OneMesh Compatible(RE505X)
387 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX7700 - Coverage up to 2300 sq.ft. and 45 devices with AC2200 Tri-Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 2200Mbps speed), plus Mesh Smart Roaming
355 people were interested in this!

D-Link AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender/Wireless Repeater/Access Point for Best Wi-Fi Coverage for Smart Home and Alexa Devices (DAP-1610-US)
218 people were interested in this!

Portable Handheld Fan?USB 4000mAH Rechargeable Batteries, 8-18 Hours Working Time, 3 Speed Settings, Best Travel Accessories (Navy Blue)
160 people were interested in this!

Ampeak 2000W Power Inverter 3 AC Outlets DC 12V to 110V AC Car Converter 2.1A USB Inverter
126 people were interested in this!

iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel All Protective Hard Messenger Bag Soft Lining 18 Games for Switch Console Pro Controller & Accessories Black
111 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
91 people were interested in this!

BESTEK 300W Power Inverter DC 12V to 110V AC Car Inverter with 4.2A Dual USB Car Adapter
80 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular