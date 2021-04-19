Explore 1,000 UNESCO World Heritage Sites with Google Arts & Culture

To celebrate World Heritage Day, Google Arts & Culture is offering virtual tours of over 1,000 UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the Pyramids of Giza and Taj Mahal. The virtual tours are available for free on Google’s Explore UNESCO World Heritage page.

Google Arts & Culture virtual tours include high-resolution photos, detailed educational information, 3D models, and step-by-step guides through historic sites (similar to Street View in Google Maps). These tours are a fantastic educational resource for kids, and a momentary getaway for adults who are tired of sitting at home.

In Google’s World Heritage announcement, the company explains that “culture is calling out for help and support” due to reduced tourism and the closure of many museums, galleries, theaters, and performance spaces. While virtual tours aren’t a replacement for experiencing culture in person, Google hopes that its educational resources can inspire people to travel in the future.

Head on over to Google’s Google’s Explore UNESCO World Heritage page to learn about holy sites, natural wonders, old castles, and so much more. You can also check out other projects from Google Arts & Culture, like the Play a Kandinsky synesthesia tool, the Blob Opera music maker, and the retro Google AR Synth playroom.