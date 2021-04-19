X
Fitbit’s New High-End “Luxe” Tracker Is Available for Pre-Order

The Fitbit Luxe fitenss tracking band
Fitbit

Fitbit has announced its Luxe fitness tracker, a premium alternative to the Fitbit Inspire and Charge wearables. A specific release date for the watch has not been announced, though pre-orders for the Fitbit Luxe are now available for $150.

News and images of the Fitbit Luxe leaked earlier this month, and details from the leak proved to be accurate. The Fitbit Luxe features a 5-day battery life, interchangeable watch bands, a colorful AMOLED  display, and a stainless steel case manufactured through a metal injection molding process (a common process for jewelry, but not for fitness trackers). It tracks your heart rate, stress, sleep, and blood oxygen saturation, and it includes several stress management programs to promote mindfulness and healthy habits. It also includes GPS capabilities, but only when your phone’s nearby.

In short, the Luxe is a fancier-looking version of the Fitbit Inspire and Charge trackers, and a slim alternative to Fitbit’s full-sized Versa and Sense smartwatches. It doesn’t have any unique features, though it does come with a 6-month trial for Fitbit Premium, a $60 value that provides better health metrics and access to the recently-launched Mindful Method program.

The Luxe is Fitbit’s smallest tracker to date, and the company says that it should fit most wrist sizes. Several wrist bands will launch alongside the device, including woven fabric bands, metal mesh bands, leather bands, and stainless jewelry bands from Gorjana. Still, there’s no word on when pre-orders for the $150 Luxe will ship.


Source: Fitbit, Google

