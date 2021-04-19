Vari’s New Portable Standing Desk Converter Fits in Your Backpack

With Vari’s new Portable Laptop Stand, you can enjoy the benefits of a standing desk workspace in cafes or anywhere else you go. The collapsible stand weighs just 2.4 pounds and conveniently fit in your backpack or purse.

Despite its slim and lightweight design, the aluminum standing desk converter is strong and can support laptops up to 15 inches, from compact Chromebooks to heftier MacBook Pros. It raises your laptop a full foot off the surface it’s stood upon, and has anti-slip grips on both the feet and top of the stand for maximum stability.

No assembly is required, and the laptop stand is ready to use right out of the box. You don’t have to disassemble anything in between uses, either. It just folds flat. And it’s not just for working on the go, either—the Portable Laptop Stand makes it convenient to work elsewhere in your house, like your kitchen, bedroom, or even on your back patio.

New Standing Desk Converter VariDesk Portable Laptop Stand Get this portable standing desk converter that’ll let you stand and work anywhere now for $125 on Vari’s site.