Save $81 On the Powerful Fitbit Sense Smartwatch

Fitbit Sense, the company’s most powerful smartwatch, is on sale for $249 at Amazon. That’s $81 off the usual $330 price tag, and a fantastic value for a fitness-focused watch with GPS, ECG, and EDA Scan capabilities.

The Fitbit Sense launched late last year to wide acclaim. It has the same 6-day battery life, AMOLED display, and onboard GPS as the cheaper Fitbit Versa watch, but it also has exclusive features like stress tracking with the EDA sensor, ECG and skin temperature readings, and heart rate alerts.

Like other Fitbit smartwatches, the Fitbit Sense comes in several different colors and has an interchangeable watch band. It also works with the Fitbit Premium subscription service for 1-on-1 coaching, advanced health and fitness analytics, and the recently-launched Mindful Method stress-management course.

During this sale, the Fitbit Sense is just $20 more than the Fitbit Versa. Its exclusive features are well worth the extra money, especially if you want deep insights into your health and stress levels.

