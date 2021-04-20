X
Popular Searches

HTC’s Fitness VR Headset Looks Amazing, Too Bad It’s Not Real

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A woman wearing a VR headset while exercising
HTC

Earlier today, several sites reported an apparent leak of an upcoming HTC fitness-focused headset. It looks comfy and well-designed to prevent the sweaty head issues most VR headsets face. Unfortunately, HTC has no intention of making the HTC Vive Air headset. And that’s a shame.

It’s a strange turn of events. The World Design Guide Awards revealed the HTC Vive Air and talked up its design features. According to the listing, the HTC Vive Air is “specially designed for virtual fitness, optimized for high intensity with long use. Inspired by sports shoes, the new headset introduces knitted materials to VR to provide unprecedented comfort and fit.” It even lists a release date of “sometime in 2021.”

A concept image of a shoe-material VR headset
HTC

Most VR headsets create two problems during any fitness activity. First, they add heat to your head, which is already hot from exercise. And then they trap sweat in the headset. Unless you go out of your way to buy a silicone wrap, you’ll lift off your headset and discover a pool of sweat that pours down your face.

But the Vive Air’s ventilation should prevent some of that and keep things cooler. Even better, the listing says the soft fabric materials are removable and washable. Just remove the faceplate, and you can wash the rest. That’s not the case for many other VR headsets, and eventually, you’re looking at gross sweat-stained materials. It even houses four large cameras for inside-out tracking. 

A shoe-material VR headset, with the display face plate removed
HTC

Alas, after all the excitement, HTC confirmed it’s not making the Vive Air headset. It’s just a concept only, and some of its features may end up in future headsets. But the Vive Air will never be a real product you can buy. In a statement to Upload VR, the company said:

It’s exciting to see our concept piece, the VIVE Air VR headset, win an iF Design Award. While this is only a concept, the design language has elements and inspirations you’ll see elsewhere in our products. We’re not ones to rest on our laurels, so although it’s great to win this award, we have business to attend to — hopefully we’ll see you on 11/12 May at VIVECON.

That’s a pity, as more and more fitness-focused Virtual Reality apps appear every day. You can box, row, bike, and dance in VR. But you’ll have to deal with the sweat issues. At least for now.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Rightcar Solutions Flawless Silicone License Plate Frame - Rust-Proof. Rattle-Proof. Weather-Proof. - Black
417 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX7300 - Coverage up to 2000 sq.ft. and 35 devices with AC2200 Dual Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 2200Mbps speed), plus Mesh Smart Roaming
347 people were interested in this!

Ampeak 2000W Power Inverter 3 AC Outlets DC 12V to 110V AC Car Converter 2.1A USB Inverter
234 people were interested in this!

iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel All Protective Hard Messenger Bag Soft Lining 18 Games for Switch Console Pro Controller & Accessories Black
203 people were interested in this!

TP-Link AX1500 WiFi Extender Internet Booster, WiFi 6 Range Extender Covers up to 1500 sq.ft and 25 Devices,Dual Band up to 1.5Gbps Speed, AP Mode w/Gigabit Port, APP Setup, OneMesh Compatible(RE505X)
197 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX7700 - Coverage up to 2300 sq.ft. and 45 devices with AC2200 Tri-Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 2200Mbps speed), plus Mesh Smart Roaming
186 people were interested in this!

BESTEK 300W Power Inverter DC 12V to 110V AC Car Inverter with 4.2A Dual USB Car Adapter
144 people were interested in this!

Energizer 4000 Watts Power Inverter, 12V to 110 Volts Modified Sine Wave Car Inverter, Dual AC Outlets, 2 USB Ports 2.4A ea and Hardwire Kit, Battery Cables Included - METLab Approved Under UL STD 458
135 people were interested in this!

Galaxy Projector, Star Projector 3 in 1 Night Light Projector w/LED Nebula Cloud with Bluetooth Music Speaker for Baby Kids Bedroom/Game Rooms/Home Theatre/Night Light Ambiance
105 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
104 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular