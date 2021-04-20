Mercedes-Benz Teases an Entry Level Electric Minivan

Mercedes-Benz is teasing yet another electric minivan, but this time it’s an entry-level option aimed at families and other leisure users. The company will be formally unveiling the vehicle on Monday, May 10 at 11 a.m. CEST.

While most other companies focusing on electric vehicles are working on cars or trucks, Mercedes-Benz is all-in on the van market. The company already launched the EQV minivan about a year ago, which went for about $64,000. Now, the new EQT minivan is being marketed as an entry-level electric van that’ll likely be more affordable as well.

A statement released by Daimler, Mercedes-Benz’ parent company, states “The near-production Concept EQT offers a clear glimpse of the electric version of the forthcoming T-Class. With the completely newly developed city van, Mercedes-Benz Vans is transferring the winning formula of the V-Class people carrier to a compact format and bringing a new level of quality to the small-van segment. The Concept EQT combines a spacious and variable interior with attractive design and Mercedes’ hallmark high standards of comfort, connectivity, value and safety.”

There isn’t much known about the new EQT beyond this brief tease, but more details will be shared during the vehicle’s formal debut on Monday, May 10 at 11 a.m. CEST. Also, for some reason, pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk will be there to help unveil the new van.