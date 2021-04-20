X
Popular Searches

Apple’s New iPad Pro Features M1 Chipset, Liquid Retina XDR Display, 5G Support

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 2 min read
The 2021 iPad Pro.
Apple

Spring is a time for rebirth, so it’s no wonder that Apple chose to put a new face on the iPad Pro. Announced during its Spring Loaded livestream, 2021 models of the iPad Pro feature M1 chipsets, Thunderbolt 3 ports, and optional 5G. The 12.9-inch model also features a cutting-edge mini-LED “Liquid Retina XDR” display, while the 11-inch model has an OLED panel.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro now sports a mini-LED “Liquid Retina XDR” display, essentially a portable version of the display technology found in Apple’s Pro Display XDR. It offers better brightness than OLED panels, plus vivid colors, a high contrast ratio, and great power efficiency. The 11-inch iPad Pro’s OLED panel offers similar visual quality, just without as much brightness or resistance to burn-in.

With their Liquid Retina XDR and OLED panels, the 12.9-incha and 11-inch iPad Pro now feature better displays than the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Funny enough, they’re also on par with Apple’s latest laptops thanks to the inclusion of a desktop-class M1 chip. The upgraded chipset offers 75-times better CPU performance than the previous iPad Pro, plus 1500-times faster graphics processing for editing video or photos.

The 2021 iPad Pro.
Apple now sells the Magic Keyboard in white. Apple

Apple is offering the 2021 iPad Pro with up to 2TB of storage, much more storage than any previous model of iPad. All that storage will come in handy when you use the iPad Pro’s new Thunderbolt 3 port or optional 5G support to transfer or download large files.

Both models of iPad Pro have an upgraded camera system with a new 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. They also support a new feature called Center Stage, which can automatically track people during video calls or photoshoots. Apple also took a second to talk about the iPad Pro’s LiDAR sensor, which may finally become useful thanks to the powerful M1 chip.

The new 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch model starts at $1,099. Apple also announced a new white version of its Magic Keyboard for the 2021 iPad Pro. According to rumors, Apple doesn’t have a lot of mini-LED panels, so the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will probably sell out soon—grab one now if you want it.


Shop Now

12.9-inch iPad Pro

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro packs a cutting-edge Liquid Retina XDR display, a desktop-class chipset, and a Thunderbolt 3 port. It also comes with up to 2TB of storage and optional 5G support.


Shop Now

11-inch iPad Pro

The new 11-inch iPad Pro sports an OLED display, plus the same M1 chipset and Thunderbolt 3 support as the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It comes with up to 2TB of storage and optional 5G support.


Shop Now

Apple Magic Keyboard (White)

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro now comes in a white colorway.

Source: Apple

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Rightcar Solutions Flawless Silicone License Plate Frame - Rust-Proof. Rattle-Proof. Weather-Proof. - Black
314 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX7300 - Coverage up to 2000 sq.ft. and 35 devices with AC2200 Dual Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 2200Mbps speed), plus Mesh Smart Roaming
240 people were interested in this!

Ampeak 2000W Power Inverter 3 AC Outlets DC 12V to 110V AC Car Converter 2.1A USB Inverter
239 people were interested in this!

iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel All Protective Hard Messenger Bag Soft Lining 18 Games for Switch Console Pro Controller & Accessories Black
203 people were interested in this!

BESTEK 300W Power Inverter DC 12V to 110V AC Car Inverter with 4.2A Dual USB Car Adapter
148 people were interested in this!

Energizer 4000 Watts Power Inverter, 12V to 110 Volts Modified Sine Wave Car Inverter, Dual AC Outlets, 2 USB Ports 2.4A ea and Hardwire Kit, Battery Cables Included - METLab Approved Under UL STD 458
141 people were interested in this!

TP-Link AX1500 WiFi Extender Internet Booster, WiFi 6 Range Extender Covers up to 1500 sq.ft and 25 Devices,Dual Band up to 1.5Gbps Speed, AP Mode w/Gigabit Port, APP Setup, OneMesh Compatible(RE505X)
135 people were interested in this!

Galaxy Projector, Star Projector 3 in 1 Night Light Projector w/LED Nebula Cloud with Bluetooth Music Speaker for Baby Kids Bedroom/Game Rooms/Home Theatre/Night Light Ambiance
127 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX7700 - Coverage up to 2300 sq.ft. and 45 devices with AC2200 Tri-Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 2200Mbps speed), plus Mesh Smart Roaming
118 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
104 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular