Apple’s New iPad Pro Features M1 Chipset, Liquid Retina XDR Display, 5G Support

Spring is a time for rebirth, so it’s no wonder that Apple chose to put a new face on the iPad Pro. Announced during its Spring Loaded livestream, 2021 models of the iPad Pro feature M1 chipsets, Thunderbolt 3 ports, and optional 5G. The 12.9-inch model also features a cutting-edge mini-LED “Liquid Retina XDR” display, while the 11-inch model has an OLED panel.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro now sports a mini-LED “Liquid Retina XDR” display, essentially a portable version of the display technology found in Apple’s Pro Display XDR. It offers better brightness than OLED panels, plus vivid colors, a high contrast ratio, and great power efficiency. The 11-inch iPad Pro’s OLED panel offers similar visual quality, just without as much brightness or resistance to burn-in.

With their Liquid Retina XDR and OLED panels, the 12.9-incha and 11-inch iPad Pro now feature better displays than the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Funny enough, they’re also on par with Apple’s latest laptops thanks to the inclusion of a desktop-class M1 chip. The upgraded chipset offers 75-times better CPU performance than the previous iPad Pro, plus 1500-times faster graphics processing for editing video or photos.

Apple is offering the 2021 iPad Pro with up to 2TB of storage, much more storage than any previous model of iPad. All that storage will come in handy when you use the iPad Pro’s new Thunderbolt 3 port or optional 5G support to transfer or download large files.

Both models of iPad Pro have an upgraded camera system with a new 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. They also support a new feature called Center Stage, which can automatically track people during video calls or photoshoots. Apple also took a second to talk about the iPad Pro’s LiDAR sensor, which may finally become useful thanks to the powerful M1 chip.

The new 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch model starts at $1,099. Apple also announced a new white version of its Magic Keyboard for the 2021 iPad Pro. According to rumors, Apple doesn’t have a lot of mini-LED panels, so the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will probably sell out soon—grab one now if you want it.



12.9-inch iPad Pro The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro packs a cutting-edge Liquid Retina XDR display, a desktop-class chipset, and a Thunderbolt 3 port. It also comes with up to 2TB of storage and optional 5G support.



11-inch iPad Pro The new 11-inch iPad Pro sports an OLED display, plus the same M1 chipset and Thunderbolt 3 support as the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It comes with up to 2TB of storage and optional 5G support.



Apple Magic Keyboard (White) Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro now comes in a white colorway.