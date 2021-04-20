X
Apple’s Redesigned M1 iMac are As Colorful and Thin As a Magic Marker

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
2021 iMac colors
Apple

The iMac is getting its first major redesign in years with the new 2021 iMac lineup. During Apple’s Spring event, the company unveiled an all-new super powerful, colorful, and insanely sleek 24-inch iMac with a 4.5k resolution display. Here’s what you need to know about the new M1 chip, better display, improved cameras, and 6-speakers that make this an all-new machine.

Super Thin Design and 24-inch 4.5k Display

Orange 2021 iMac
Apple

While there’s plenty that’s new with Apple’s 2021 iMac, it’s the overall slim design and upgraded display users will love the most. And yes, it’s really as sleek as it looks, coming in at just 11.5mm thin.

Apple confirmed the new 24-inch iMac comes with a beautiful 4.5k resolution Retina display, with an optional upgrade to a 6k resolution. Keep in mind that the bezels around the screen are smaller than ever, meaning it’s barely larger than the older 21-inch iMac and won’t take up too much extra space on your desk.

Even though the 2021 iMac is very thin, it still packs plenty of upgrades, ports for accessories, and additional features. You’ll be happy to know it rocks up to four USB ports, 2 thunderbolts, and a new magnetic power cable that routes the power adapter brick under your desk on the floor. That way, your workspace is clean and tidy. Apple even threw an ethernet port in that power adapter, too.

New M1 Processor, TouchID, Upgraded Camera & Audio

iMac 7 new colors
Apple

Apple’s new all-in-one is the latest Mac to make the transition to Apple silicon. Meaning there’s no AMD or Intel processor inside. Instead, it runs on the new Apple M1 chipset. While this delivers improved performance, it also is what helped Apple deliver such a slim overall package.

According to Apple, the 2021 iMac is up to 85% faster than previous models, thanks to the M1 processor. Plus, certain apps like Photoshop are up to 2x faster thanks to improved GPU performance. And yes, since it runs on the M1 chipset, the new iMac can run all the same apps and games as your iPhone or iPad, which is a huge benefit.

Since the iMac hasn’t received an update in a while, you’ll be happy to know Apple made big changes to the camera, microphones, and speakers, too. The 2021 iMac has an upgraded 1080p Facetime camera for all those Zoom calls and video chats, and the spatial audio triple microphones should deliver an improved experience as well. Then, Apple packed six speakers into that tiny frame with support for Dolby Atmos.

Purple iMac and keyboard
Apple

Additionally, you can get a color-matched aluminum Magic keyboard that finally brings TouchID to the iMac family, not to mention color-matched Magic mouse and trackpad options. Basically, the new iMac is small in size but big on performance and sound. 

2021 iMac Pre-Orders and Release Date

iMac pricing
Apple

As you can see above, the new 24-inch iMac (2021) starts at $1,499, packing plenty of power, but surprisingly only 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Of course, you can upgrade to more RAM, storage, or even a 6k display when pre-orders open on April 30th, 2021.

Unfortunately, Apple didn’t share an exact release date but stated that the new iMac would be available “in the second half of May,” so we’ll have to wait and see. Pre-order yours below.


24-Inch iMac (2021)

Pre-order the new 24-inch iMac starting April 30th in one of seven new colors.

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
