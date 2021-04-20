Apple Introduces iPhone 12 in a New Flat Purple Color

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are getting an all-new color just in time for Spring. Today at Apple’s Spring Loaded event, the company unveiled a stunning new purple colorway. This is the same iPhone you already know and love, only in Purple, and it’ll be available starting April 30th.

If you’ve been holding out for a new iPhone color, here is your chance to get something fresh and new. The purple color compliments the entire range of colors currently available, and the flat hue blends in perfectly with the flat-edge design of Cupertino’s latest iPhone.

Available on April 30th

Apple confirmed its newest color is available for both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini. Pre-orders will start on Friday, April 23rd at 5 a.m. PT, with a broad release date on April 30th.

Additionally, Apple confirmed the company will offer matching MagSafe cases and other accessories to compliment the purple vibes. Thoughts on the new color? Get yours below.