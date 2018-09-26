Haha, Nevermind, Sony Is Going to Do Fortnite Cross-Play After All

You remember when Sony said it wasn’t going to allow cross-play in Fortnite with other platforms because the PlayStation is the best place to play? Yeah, nevermind, you can do it now.

Sony has taken a lot of heat for their decision to block cross-play with other platforms, when Fortnite players on basically every other system can play with each other. If you have a Fortnite account on PC, Xbox, or the Switch, you can play on any of them and keep all your progress, items, and gear. PS4 players, on the other hand, had to start from scratch and could only play with other PS4 players. Now, that’s changing.

In a post to the PS4 blog, Sony announced that it’s launching an open beta for Fortnite cross-play. Players in the beta will be able to use the same account and play against users on the Xbox One, Switch, Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. This marks a major policy change for Sony, but don’t take it from us. Here’s Sony:

This represents a major policy change for SIE, and we are now in the planning process across the organization to support this change. We will update the community once we have more details to share, including more specifics regarding the beta timeframe, and what this means for other titles going forward.

There’s no word on which other titles would support cross-play, and in fact the whole post reads as though this is a hasty change of heart, and the particulars are still being worked out. Still, it’s encouraging that Sony is listening. Cross-play may not be ideal for every game in the world, but it’s better for everyone that game developers have the option, rather than one system taking its ball and going home.

Source: Sony