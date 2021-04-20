iOS 14.5 Rolls Out Next Week, With Apple Watch FaceID Unlock for iPhones

Following its “Spring Loaded” event today, Apple announced that it will be rolling out iOS 14.5 starting in the week of April 26. iPhone users can expect several new features including the ability to unlock FaceID-capable iPhones with your Apple Watch.

Though it’s just a .5 OS release, users can expect multiple noteworthy updates. You now have the option to change Siri’s voice from the default female voice; Siri users will be given multiple voices and accents to choose from. Additionally, you’ll be able to unlock your iPhone even if you’re wearing a face mask … but only if you own an Apple Watch, according to a feature made available in February’s public beta.

The update will also feature the implementation of Apple’s new privacy features. Apple stated it will have a card that asks users for their consent to being tracked using Identification for Advertisers. These new measures were introduced several months ago, but faced pushback from many companies who rely on such data tracking measures. As a result, Apple announced it would delay rolling out the privacy features to sometime in 2021, but now they’ll be here in this new update.

Otherwise, today Apple announced a new iPad Pro featuring the M1 chipset, AirTags for tracking your keys and other valuables, a new Apple TV 4K with a fixed Siri remote, and a fun purple iPhone 12 just in time for spring.