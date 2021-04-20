X
Polaroid's Tiny Instant Camera is Big on Nostalgia

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Polaroid GO camera
Polaroid

If you’re a fan of retro tech but also want instant gratification, Polaroid’s newest instant camera is worth considering. Yes, that’s the same Polaroid company that died once or twice but then came back. And while instant cameras are a dime a dozen, this new $99 Polaroid Go is the smallest yet.

In fact, the company released a similar camera around this same time last year, known as the Polaroid Now, but this newer model available today for pre-order is even smaller. So small that Polaroid suggests wearing it around your neck, so you’re always ready to capture a moment.

It is a little over 4-inches long, 3-inches wide, and 2.4-inches tall and weighs less than half a pound. So while it’s probably not super comfortable, you definitely could put it around your neck.

Polaroid Go Instant Camera
Polaroid

While the most attractive aspect of this little camera is the size and nostalgia, that’s not all it has going for it. The Go camera has an f/12 and f/52 aperture, along with a 34mm focal length for capturing your subjects. Plus, there’s a neat new double exposure mode, a dedicated flash, selfie mirror on the back, a selfie timer, and a shutter speed of 1/125-30 seconds.

Being this small, they had to develop a special Polaroid Go film, which takes about 10-15 minutes to develop. And no, fanning the photo with your hand won’t speed up the development process. The film is expensive, but that’s part for the course on instant cameras. The good news is, you won’t spend money on batteries. The Polaroid Go is rechargeable and can develop 15 entire packs of film on a single charge. Then, just use the included USB cable to charge it back up, buy more film, and start capturing memories like the good ol days.

The tiny Polaroid GO is available today for pre-order, with shipping starting on April 27th. Grab yours from the link below.

Instant Nostalgia

Polaroid Go Camera

Grab Polaroid’s latest instant camera and capture memories with some old-school style.

Pre-Order Now
