X
Popular Searches

Amazon Is Offering 10 Free eBooks for World Book Day (And You Don’t Need Prime)

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
An illustration of Amazon's World Book Day offering.
Amazon

Amazon is giving away 10 Kindle eBooks to celebrate UNESCO’s World Book Day. The selection of free books come from authors around the world, and spans genres like historical fiction, love stories, and memories. You don’t need a Prime account or Fire tablet to claim the free books, but you do need an Amazon account.

All of the titles in Amazon’s World Book Day collection are translated and republished for an English-speaking audience by Amazon Crossing, the translation-focused arm of Amazon Publishing. Some books in the collection, like Zhang Ling’s A Single Swallow, are fairly popular, while others aren’t as well-known. Still, they’re free books and they’ve all got good reviews.

Book worms and teachers celebrate UNESCO’s World Book Day on April 23rd—the anniversary of Miguel de Cervantes, Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, and William Shakespeare’s deaths. Just as Earth Day encourages people to learn about the environment, World Book Day puts a spotlight on books, writing, and publishing, with an emphasis on authors outside the U.S.

You can claim Amazon’s 10 free books now through the retailer’s World Book Day portal. Amazon will end its World Book Day offer after Saturday, April 24th, so you should claim the books now if you hope to read them in the future.


   Claim Now   

10 Free eBooks!

Amazon is offering 10 free eBooks to celebrate World Book Day. Claim them now before they go back to full price the morning of Sunday, April 25th.

Source: Amazon

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Ampeak 2000W Power Inverter 3 AC Outlets DC 12V to 110V AC Car Converter 2.1A USB Inverter
258 people were interested in this!

Galaxy Projector, Star Projector 3 in 1 Night Light Projector w/LED Nebula Cloud with Bluetooth Music Speaker for Baby Kids Bedroom/Game Rooms/Home Theatre/Night Light Ambiance
222 people were interested in this!

iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel All Protective Hard Messenger Bag Soft Lining 18 Games for Switch Console Pro Controller & Accessories Black
210 people were interested in this!

BESTEK 300W Power Inverter DC 12V to 110V AC Car Inverter with 4.2A Dual USB Car Adapter
158 people were interested in this!

Energizer 4000 Watts Power Inverter, 12V to 110 Volts Modified Sine Wave Car Inverter, Dual AC Outlets, 2 USB Ports 2.4A ea and Hardwire Kit, Battery Cables Included - METLab Approved Under UL STD 458
151 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender EX7300 - Coverage up to 2000 sq.ft. and 35 devices with AC2200 Dual Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 2200Mbps speed), plus Mesh Smart Roaming
128 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
113 people were interested in this!

BESTEK150W Socket Cigarette Lighter Distributor Power Adapter car Inverter Dual 2.4A USB Single American Standard Socket Suitable for Mobile Phone GPS Driving Recorder PC Portable Coke Cup
110 people were interested in this!

Rubik's Cube
108 people were interested in this!

Rightcar Solutions Flawless Silicone License Plate Frame - Rust-Proof. Rattle-Proof. Weather-Proof. - Black
90 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular