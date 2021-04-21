Amazon Is Offering 10 Free eBooks for World Book Day (And You Don’t Need Prime)

Amazon is giving away 10 Kindle eBooks to celebrate UNESCO’s World Book Day. The selection of free books come from authors around the world, and spans genres like historical fiction, love stories, and memories. You don’t need a Prime account or Fire tablet to claim the free books, but you do need an Amazon account.

All of the titles in Amazon’s World Book Day collection are translated and republished for an English-speaking audience by Amazon Crossing, the translation-focused arm of Amazon Publishing. Some books in the collection, like Zhang Ling’s A Single Swallow, are fairly popular, while others aren’t as well-known. Still, they’re free books and they’ve all got good reviews.

Book worms and teachers celebrate UNESCO’s World Book Day on April 23rd—the anniversary of Miguel de Cervantes, Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, and William Shakespeare’s deaths. Just as Earth Day encourages people to learn about the environment, World Book Day puts a spotlight on books, writing, and publishing, with an emphasis on authors outside the U.S.

You can claim Amazon’s 10 free books now through the retailer’s World Book Day portal. Amazon will end its World Book Day offer after Saturday, April 24th, so you should claim the books now if you hope to read them in the future.



