TP-Link’s Latest Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System Costs Just $280

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A two-unit TP-Link mesh system in white, on a desk.
TP-Link

If you want screaming Wi-Fi speeds that can keep up with your smart home, then a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh kit is the best choice you can make. Sadly, a kit like that can easily cost $700. But TP-Link’s new Deco x68 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 mesh system is a far more affordable $280.

Mesh kits come in two varieties, dual-band and tri-band. Dual-band systems are common and comprise the usual setup of 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks. But a tri-band system adds a second 5 GHz network that melds together as one. The advantage to a second network is that as you add more devices, your router can put them on different networks, so they don’t slow each other down.

But while tri-band systems are perfect for busy networks and smart homes, they’re also expensive. TP-Link’s new Deco x68 is one of the most affordable options yet, at $280 for a two-unit mesh kit. While two units may not seem like much, Wi-Fi 6 can broadcast further and cover larger homes more easily. TP-Link promises a two-unit system can cover up to 5,500 square feet, which should take care of most 3-5 bedroom homes. A third unit will extend that range to 7,000 square feet.

The Deco x86 system against a white background.
TP-Link

Keep in mind that every home is different, and those measurements are under ideal conditions. You may not get everything TP-Link promises, but you’ll probably get better coverage than a Wi-Fi 5 Mesh kit would provide. The tri-band system also means the Deco x68 can handle up to 150 devices, which outstrips most Wi-Fi 5 routers.

It also comes with other comfort features like Alexa compatibility and the ability to connect to any other Deco Mesh units. TP-Link also promises this mesh kit will adapt to your home’s environment using artificial intelligence.

Since the TP-Link is more affordable than other tri-band routers, it has to take a hit somewhere. It advertises a maximum transfer speed of 3,600 Mbps, which is slower than other tri-band routers. The $700 Netgear Orbi system promises 6,000 Mbps transfer speeds, but again it’s more than twice the price.

TP-Links Deco x68 Mesh system should be available on Amazon soon, and you can read more about it at the company’s site.

