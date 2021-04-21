Epson’s Three New Projectors Are Perfect for Traveling Work Professionals

Any business professional alternating between working at home and commuting to client offices knows how important good gear is. Epson is introducing three new projectors that’ll make it easy for hybrid working professionals to set up engaging presentations in no time.

“Having the proper communication and technology tools is crucial for today’s corporate and hybrid work environments,” stated Rodrigo Catalan, group project manager of projectors at Epson American, Inc. “Professionals crave bigger displays to be able to easily view all both image and video content as well as those tuning in from home, ultimately enhancing collaboration and participation. The expanded EX-Series offers big, bright displays and more versatility for the work hard, play hard professional.”

The three SMB projectors—the Pro EX7280 3LCD WXGA, EX9230, and the EX5280 3LCD XGA—bring up to 4,000 lumens of color and white brightness and crisp HD images to your home or office, ensuring that all of your presentations, videos, and spreadsheets are easy to see even in well-lit rooms. The projectors can sit up to 25 feet away from the screen, making them ideal for large conference rooms and small home offices alike, thanks to Epson’s proprietary three-chip 3LCD technology.

The projectors are also a cinch to set up, and can easily connect to streaming devices like Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and Roku through HDMI ports. Clearly labeled buttons on each projector make it easy to make image adjustments and tweak other settings. And once you’re done, you pack your projector away in the included carrying case.

You’ll be able to purchase these projectors from Epson and other select retailers. The EX5280 3LCD XGA Projector costs $629, the Pro EX7280 3LCD WXGA Projector costs $699.99, and the EX9230 3LCD Full HD 1080p Projector goes for $799. Each projector is backed by Epson’s standard one-year full-unit replacement limited warranty.