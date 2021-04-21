Amazon Alexa Can Now Help You Find a COVID-19 Vaccine

X
Cory Gunther @xguntherc
1 min read

Amazon Alexa is getting smarter by the day. And now, a simple voice command is all you need to shout to get help finding a nearby COVID-19 vaccine site. On Tuesday, Amazon confirmed that Alexa could help you find and even call a vaccine center.

Users can say, “Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?” and hear a list of nearby places to get their first or second shot. And while Alexa can’t make the appointment for you, you can ask Alexa to call the vaccine center after finding nearby locations. That way, users can get appointment availability information or even quickly schedule an appointment.

For those unaware, every adult in the US is now eligible for the vaccine. So, whether you wanted to wait or simply didn’t want to browse the web trying to figure out how to book an appointment, now you can. Just ask Alexa to help you out.

Vaccine information is the latest in a string of updates from Amazon to help with the ongoing pandemic. Additionally, Alexa will find you a nearby COVID-19 testing facility, too, for those who need to get tested. Not to mention answer questions about vaccine availability, eligibility, and requirements for over 85 countries and counting.

You can try out the new commands today.

Source: Amazon

