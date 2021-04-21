X
New Chrome OS Update Includes Diagnostics Tool and Improved Launcher

Andrew Heinzman
Google

Chrome OS 90 is now rolling out, according to an announcement by Google. The software update includes a ton of new features, including improved Launcher search results, a Diagnostics app, Live Captioning, and finally, native support for document scanners.

Launcher provides a convenient place for you to search through local files, Drive storage, and the web. Now, with the Chrome OS 90 update, your Launcher can also check the weather, solve simple math problems, look up word definitions, and check stock prices. Just make sure you press the “everything” button first.

While the updated Launcher is impressive, it isn’t nearly as amazing as the new Diagnostics app. You can perform a ton of usage tests in Diagnostics, and even check your battery health. Test results can be saved for later, or shared with tech support if you run into a problem with your Chromebook.

If you haven’t done your taxes yet, Chrome OS 90’s new Scan app could give you the final push toward your tax return. Chrome OS did not offer native scanner support before the release of this update, forcing people to scan documents through the browser instead. The new Scan app also features some powerful editing tools, making it easy to mark up documents once they’re digitized.

In the coming weeks, Google will add Live Captions to select Chromebooks. The feature will hide behind Accessibility settings, and provides Live Captions to any audio or on-screen video. Live Captions in Chrome OS should look and feel similar to the Live Captions feature on Android and in the Chrome browser.

Google is rolling out the Chrome OS 90 update now, but it may take awhile to reach your device. Chromebooks automatically download updates, but you can manually check for an update if you’re impatient.

Source: Google

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek.

