Ransomeware Group Targets Apple in $50 Million Extortion Attempt

Right as Apple’s Tim Cook took the stage to announce the all-new iMac, purple iPhone, and more during its “Spring Loaded” event, behind the scenes, a ransomware group is actively trying to extort them for $50 million over product blueprints.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen such an attempt, nor is it Apple’s first rodeo. Still, this time the REvil ransomware gang claims to have several files and schematics of products such as the iMac, Apple Watch, new MacBook Pro for 2021, and more according to a report from The Record.

The group claims it hacked into one of Apple’s key product suppliers, Quanta, who was originally the target and allegedly refused to pay a $50 million ransom to retrieve files hacked off its systems. Once Quanta failed to pay up, the REvil group took aim at Apple. Now, if Apple doesn’t pony up the dough, the hackers will release new data daily until the ransom is paid.

If you’re wondering how accurate some of the information gathered is, the group cited Apple’s April 20th, 2021 keynote in the ransom letter and shared up to 21 images of the MacBook. With some MacBook schematics being as new as from March of this year.

It’s certainly not a good situation, and we chose not to publish any of those images here, but they’re readily available around the web. Whether or not Apple or Quanta pay up remains to be seen, and it’s doubtful, to say the least.

The hack doesn’t end with Apple, either. Other reports claim the group is “negotiating the sale of large quantities of confidential drawings of personal data with several major brands.” We know they have info on the MacBook and a few other Apple products and the Lenovo ThinkPad Z60m, and potentially a lot more. We’ll keep an eye out for updates and report back if anything develops.