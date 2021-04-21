Microsoft Has a New Surface Pen, but You Have to Ask a Teacher If You Can Borrow It

Microsoft just introduced its new Classroom Pen 2 for students using certain Windows laptops. The pen will be sold directly and exclusively to schools, and will only cost half of what the first Classroom Pen cost—just $19.99.

The new pen boasts a few improvements over the original version, like an extended enclosure for better grip and a pen clip to attach to the device. And as was the case with the original version, the Pen 2 also has two buttons, included replacement tips, and a slot for looping a string through to keep it attached to the device.

Microsoft stated that the pen is “optimized for use with Surface Go and Surface Pro and enables students of all ages to write and draw naturally on their screens via an improved design and longer enclosure.” The company did not share further details regarding whether or not the Pen 2 will be compatible with other Windows devices.

Though Microsoft was a little shy on the details, this update will make it easier for students to continue learning remotely. It’s also part of Microsoft’s push to rethink and improve classroom approaches to learning, instead of sticking with pen and paper forever. The Classroom Pen 2 is currently set to be sold to schools in packs of 20, which comes out to just shy of $400.