These 9 Geeky Subscription Boxes Will Indulge Your Inner Nerd

You’re already reading the comic books and watching the latest Disney+ series, but there’s probably still room for upgrading your nerdiness. Indulge your inner geek with a subscription box that’ll send you t-shirts, toys, stickers, mugs, props, and other awesome goodies every month.

We gathered a fun variety of the best geeky subscription boxes that covers all kinds of fandoms and interests, from LEGO and horror to Marvel and DC. And while each box varies in what it’ll send you each month, for the most part, you can expect things like apparel (t-shirts, beanies, hoodies), homeware (mugs, bottle openers), décor (pillowcases, magnets), accessories (bags, keychains, stickers), collectibles (figurines, plushies, replica props), and perhaps even snacks.

Table of Contents

A Quick Word About Subscriptions

We love subscription boxes and the many fun surprises they bring us each month. However, most are only available as a recurring payment that’s automatically deducted each month on a set date. If you don’t remember to budget for your subscription box each month (or cancel it if you don’t want it anymore), that can lead to a surprise that’s not fun: an unwanted charge on your credit card.

Be sure to double-check whether the subscription box you sign up for is a one-time charge or a recurring charge, and set a reminder so you don’t forget about it.

Most Geeky Options: Loot Crate

Loot Crate (starts at $20 per month) has been around for a long time, and for good reason. Its standard Loot Crate box is a great pick for general nerdery, but it also has tons of other options with more specific focuses. Love sci-fi? Set your phasers to fun with the Loot Sci-Fi box. Fancy yourself a fan of The Merc with a Mouth? Blast WHAM! on your boombox with the Deadpool Club Merc crate. Love all things video games? Level up with the Loot Gaming crate.

Loot Crate has tons of other boxes as well, so it shouldn’t be hard to find one that’ll put a smile on the nerd in your life’s face. And no matter which box you choose, you’ll receive a curated selection of collectibles, apparel, figures, and more on your doorstep every month. Plus, most of the items shipped in Loot Crate are exclusives you won’t be able to buy anywhere else.

Most Geeky Options Loot Crate Check out options for sci-fi, gaming, Deadpool, and more now on Loot Crate’s site.

For LEGO Lovers: Brick Loot

Forget DNA—LEGO bricks are the building blocks of life. We’re huge fans of LEGO here at Review Geek, so you can imagine how elated we were to learn about the LEGO-centric Brick Loot box (starts at $24.88 per month). Each month, Brick Loot will send you a box filled to the brim with LEGO- and brick-related items. The box’s curators are always on the search for the newest and coolest items, and they usually find things not sold at local toy stores.

Each box contains 4-8 items, including exclusives, for a total retail value of more than $45. Maybe you’ll get a custom LEGO kit. Maybe it’ll be a kit created by famous LEGO designers. Or maybe it’ll be custom LEGO Minifigures or accessories. You won’t know until you order! Oh—you can also expect other surprises too, like LEGO-themed hats, lights, toys, and other fun accessories. Brick Loot is available in 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month plans, and makes for great gifts.

For LEGO Lovers Brick Loot Love LEGOS? Sign up for this LEGO-themed box now on Brick Loot’s site.

For Nintendo Nerds: Mario’s Mystery Block

For many of us, Nintendo consoles were the first we ever played. Celebrate your love of all things Nintendo with Mario’s Mystery Block (starts at $23.49 per month). You’ll receive over $35 worth of Nintendo-themed swag each month, like shirts, toys, stickers, candy, slippers, mugs, video games, and other novelty items. Some items are even officially licensed.

This box features a new theme each month, putting a specific game, character, franchise, or console in the spotlight. Past themed boxes have included Donkey Kong, Zelda, and Mario Kart. Each box contains 3-6 mystery products and is perfect for Nintendo fans of all ages.

For Nintendo Nerds Mario's Mystery Block Get your fix of fun Nintendo items each month with this Nintendo-themed subscription box.

For Horror Enthusiasts: Loot Fright

For those of you who aren’t scared of whatever’s going “bump” in the night, test your bravery with Loot Fright (starts at $28.95 per month). This is another fun box offered by Loot Crate, except this one’s all about horror and focuses on classic and current franchises. Boxes include 4-6 horror collectibles, including apparel, lifestyle goods, collectibles, and art prints.

Every box has a unique theme focusing on a specific movie or character. Past boxes have included Tremors, Jaws, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and even a few stories by prolific pulp horror author H.P. Lovecraft, like The Shadow over Innsmouth and The Call of Cthulhu. You can even boost your monthly box with premium add-ons like posters and figurines. (Quick note: Because of its frightening contents, this box is only recommended for those over 18 years old).

For Horror Enthusiasts Loot Fright Enjoy new frights every month with Loot Fright’s horror-themed box.

For Nickelodeon Fans: The Nick Box

Everyone knows that the kids who grew up watching Nickelodeon are super cool. If you’re a fan of Spongebob Squarepants, The Wild Thornberrys, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, Good Burger, or Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, don’t miss out on The Nick Box ($49.99 per box, shipped quarterly).

You’ll get a box pack with merch from your favorite Nickelodeon shows four times a year, and each box has its own theme, like Action & Adventure, Spaced Out, Surf’s Up, or Sweet & Savory. Every box includes a mix of apparel, collectibles, homeware, accessories, and decor items like socks, magnets, pint glasses, umbrellas, stationery, replica props, and more.

For Nickelodeon Fans The Nick Box Get your Nickelode-on with The Nick Box and enjoy swag with Spongebob and other fun characters.

For Anime Lovers: Anime Box Club

Is anime more your flavor? Check out Anime Box Club (starts at $44.99 per month). The fun thing about Anime Box Club is that you get to have a little bit of a say in what you get. As you order, you can choose three out of eight possible themes. There are no repeating items and club members have access to voting polls, member ranks, and new friends (other subscribers).

In any given box, there’s a guaranteed volume one manga and figure, and a total of 4-8 themed items. Other items include figurines, plushies, clothing, jewelry, keychains, DVDs, buttons, artwork, and wall scrolls. You can opt for a one-time box, a monthly plan, or the premium plan. Each plan gives you a different quantity of anime-themed items, and the premium plan gives you seasonal exclusives, exclusive apparel, and membership rewards.

For Anime Lovers Anime Box Club Hop on Anime Box Club’s site now and sign up for anime-themed goodies.

For the DC Fandom: World’s Finest Collection

Whether it’s Joker, Superman, Wonder Woman, or The Flash that you like, there’s no better way to express your love of the DCEU than with an exciting DC-themed subscription box, like World’s Finest Collection (starts at $43.99 per quarter). Boxes are themed—with past options including Retro Wonder Woman, Holiday Heroes, and Gotham City Nightlife—and are each valued at over $120.

World’s Finest Collection includes 7-10 limited edition products in each box along with 100% exclusive items. You can expect items like posters, multitools, totes, pins, mugs, headphones, jackets, socks, beanies, and 1/12th-scale detailed figurines with removable vinyl bases. You can opt for the quarterly plan, or save a few bucks by committing to the annual plan.

For the DC Fandom World's Finest Collection Get DC goodies now on the World’s Finest Collection website.

For the Marvel Fandom: Marvel Gear + Goods

Prefer the Marvel Universe? Let Marvel Gear + Goods (starts at $36.99 per box) swing in and save the day. Boxes come with officially licensed home goods, apparel, and other accessories, and are delivered to your doorstep every other month. Collect gear and goodies from your favorite characters, like Iron Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man.

Marvel Gear + Goods, from Loot Crate, brings you 3-6 fun items in each themed box, like t-shirts, hats, jewelry, socks, backpacks, pins, pillows, keychains, masks, books, utility items, and other exclusive and original goodies so you can effortlessly flex your love of Marvel wherever you go.

For the Marvel Fandom Marvel Gear + Goods Get cool swag from the Marvel Universe on the Marvel Gear + Goods site.

Another General Geeky Option: The BAM! Box

Want another option for garden-variety nerd stuff? Check out The BAM! Box (starts at $29.99 per month), which has multiple box options with themes like horror, gaming, anime, comic books, and general geekdom. There’s also a pricier-themed one-time option, the Ultra Box ($84.99 a pop) that gets you exclusive items like 11×14 actor photos, limited edition enamel pin sets, and authentic prop replicas.

The fun thing about The BAM! Box is that each box has an authentic hand-signed celebrity autograph and a chance possibility of movie props, comic books, collectibles, fan art, and more. All autographs are certified by an industry-leading third-party authentication service, Beckett Authentication. The BAM! Box is a great way to get swag from popular video games, movies, and other properties like Jurassic Park, Mortal Kombat, Dragon Ball Z, The Witcher, Donkey Kong Country, Code Geass, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Dragon’s Lair.