X
Popular Searches

New Tamagotchi Pix Eats Photos Of Real Food

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Photos of the Tamagotchi Pix.
Bandai

Virtual pets will finally get a taste of the real world with the new Tamagotchi Pix, a full-color Tamagotchi handheld with a built-in camera. Available now, the $60 Tamagotchi Pix lets you take selfies with your virtual pet, or even “feed” your pet photos of real food.

Tamagotchi Pix is shaped like a cracked egg, and squeezing the top of the “egg” activates the device’s camera. Photos that you take with Tamagotchi Pix can help you “feed” your virtual pet, and even inspire it to take on different career paths when it grows up. Of course, you can also take selfies with your Tamagotchi and customize your portraits with different photo frames.

But unlike Bandai’s Bluetooth-enabled Tamagotchi On, the new Tamagotchi Pix doesn’t have any wireless communication features. All of the photos that you take with Tamagotchi Pix are stored locally, though you can transfer them to a computer or share them with other Tamagotchi Pix devices using QR codes. This QR code feature also allows you to redeem rewards earned by playing games on the Tamagotchi website.

Interestingly, the Tamagotchi Pix is also the first Tamagotchi handheld with “touch” buttons instead of regular clicky buttons. The new buttons create a new layer of interactivity, allowing you to bathe or pet your Tamagotchi using gestures.

Tamagotchi Pix is available now in “Floral” and “Sky” color schemes. Bandai says that “Ocean” and “Nature” versions of the device will launch later this year.

Tamagotchi Pix - Floral (Pink)

Tamagotchi Pix is the first virtual pet with a built-in camera. Use the camera to feed your pet real food, provide career inspiration for your pet, or take selfies.

   Shop Now   

$59.99
More offers

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Rubik's Cube
253 people were interested in this!

Galaxy Projector, Star Projector 3 in 1 Night Light Projector w/LED Nebula Cloud with Bluetooth Music Speaker for Baby Kids Bedroom/Game Rooms/Home Theatre/Night Light Ambiance
228 people were interested in this!

Ampeak 2000W Power Inverter 3 AC Outlets DC 12V to 110V AC Car Converter 2.1A USB Inverter
183 people were interested in this!

Gimars Superfine Fiber Widen Memory Foam Set Nonslip Mouse Pad Wrist Support & Keyboard Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop & Mac & Comfortable & Lightweight for Easy Typing & Pain Relief
129 people were interested in this!

BESTEK 300W Power Inverter DC 12V to 110V AC Car Inverter with 4.2A Dual USB Car Adapter
118 people were interested in this!

Energizer 4000 Watts Power Inverter, 12V to 110 Volts Modified Sine Wave Car Inverter, Dual AC Outlets, 2 USB Ports 2.4A ea and Hardwire Kit, Battery Cables Included - METLab Approved Under UL STD 458
117 people were interested in this!

iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel All Protective Hard Messenger Bag Soft Lining 18 Games for Switch Console Pro Controller & Accessories Black
104 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
101 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
86 people were interested in this!

Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine with Real Non-Looping Nature Sounds, Fan Sounds, White Noise, and Adaptive Sound Technology
85 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular