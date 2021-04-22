New Tamagotchi Pix Eats Photos Of Real Food

Virtual pets will finally get a taste of the real world with the new Tamagotchi Pix, a full-color Tamagotchi handheld with a built-in camera. Available now, the $60 Tamagotchi Pix lets you take selfies with your virtual pet, or even “feed” your pet photos of real food.

Tamagotchi Pix is shaped like a cracked egg, and squeezing the top of the “egg” activates the device’s camera. Photos that you take with Tamagotchi Pix can help you “feed” your virtual pet, and even inspire it to take on different career paths when it grows up. Of course, you can also take selfies with your Tamagotchi and customize your portraits with different photo frames.

But unlike Bandai’s Bluetooth-enabled Tamagotchi On, the new Tamagotchi Pix doesn’t have any wireless communication features. All of the photos that you take with Tamagotchi Pix are stored locally, though you can transfer them to a computer or share them with other Tamagotchi Pix devices using QR codes. This QR code feature also allows you to redeem rewards earned by playing games on the Tamagotchi website.

Interestingly, the Tamagotchi Pix is also the first Tamagotchi handheld with “touch” buttons instead of regular clicky buttons. The new buttons create a new layer of interactivity, allowing you to bathe or pet your Tamagotchi using gestures.

Tamagotchi Pix is available now in “Floral” and “Sky” color schemes. Bandai says that “Ocean” and “Nature” versions of the device will launch later this year.