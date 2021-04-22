Spider-Man and Other Sony Films Will Web-Sling Onto Disney+ and Hulu

Disney Plus and Hulu are about to get even better as the company just announced a deal bringing Sony’s Spider-Man and several other films to the streaming service next year. This will round out its streaming catalog of Marvel movies.

This multi-year “content licensing agreement” starts with Sony’s upcoming 2022 films and will run through 2026 unless the deal gets extended. Keep in mind that Disney will get access to Sony’s releases after theatrical debut, but not before Netflix gets them first. Content will be available on Disney channels and its streaming services, including Disney+ and Hulu, which are easy to bundle together. This is a huge win for the Marvel Cinematic Universe catalog Disney offers, which will now have your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

“This gives Disney enormous programming potential across its platforms and makes them key destinations for a robust collection of Spider-Man films,” the companies said.

As the company continues to connect Marvel characters, films, and shows, Disney+ will be a great place to watch MCU content in the correct order or catch the latest release.

It’s worth mentioning that Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home film, the third release with Tom Holland, hits theaters on December 17th, 2021. So, we’re not quite sure if this will be included in the new deal inked this week.

Obviously, Spider-Man is a big part of this package, but Disney gets access to other properties, including Hotel Transylvania, Jumanji, 007 Skyfall, and more. The agreement includes Disney Plus and Hulu and channels such as ABC, Freeform, FX, and Nat Geo, as Disney owns them all.

With Hulu getting NFL Network and Redzone, Disney adding Sony films, and more, Disney+ continues to look better than ever as a streaming service.