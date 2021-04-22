X
Popular Searches

Spider-Man and Other Sony Films Will Web-Sling Onto Disney+ and Hulu

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Spider-Man and Iron-Man flying
Marvel

Disney Plus and Hulu are about to get even better as the company just announced a deal bringing Sony’s Spider-Man and several other films to the streaming service next year. This will round out its streaming catalog of Marvel movies.

This multi-year “content licensing agreement” starts with Sony’s upcoming 2022 films and will run through 2026 unless the deal gets extended. Keep in mind that Disney will get access to Sony’s releases after theatrical debut, but not before Netflix gets them first. Content will be available on Disney channels and its streaming services, including Disney+ and Hulu, which are easy to bundle together. This is a huge win for the Marvel Cinematic Universe catalog Disney offers, which will now have your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

“This gives Disney enormous programming potential across its platforms and makes them key destinations for a robust collection of Spider-Man films,” the companies said.

As the company continues to connect Marvel characters, films, and shows, Disney+ will be a great place to watch MCU content in the correct order or catch the latest release.

It’s worth mentioning that Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home film, the third release with Tom Holland, hits theaters on December 17th, 2021. So, we’re not quite sure if this will be included in the new deal inked this week.

Obviously, Spider-Man is a big part of this package, but Disney gets access to other properties, including Hotel Transylvania, Jumanji, 007 Skyfall, and more. The agreement includes Disney Plus and Hulu and channels such as ABC, Freeform, FX, and Nat Geo, as Disney owns them all.

With Hulu getting NFL Network and Redzone, Disney adding Sony films, and more, Disney+ continues to look better than ever as a streaming service.

via: The Verge

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Rubik's Cube
253 people were interested in this!

Galaxy Projector, Star Projector 3 in 1 Night Light Projector w/LED Nebula Cloud with Bluetooth Music Speaker for Baby Kids Bedroom/Game Rooms/Home Theatre/Night Light Ambiance
228 people were interested in this!

Ampeak 2000W Power Inverter 3 AC Outlets DC 12V to 110V AC Car Converter 2.1A USB Inverter
183 people were interested in this!

Gimars Superfine Fiber Widen Memory Foam Set Nonslip Mouse Pad Wrist Support & Keyboard Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop & Mac & Comfortable & Lightweight for Easy Typing & Pain Relief
129 people were interested in this!

BESTEK 300W Power Inverter DC 12V to 110V AC Car Inverter with 4.2A Dual USB Car Adapter
118 people were interested in this!

Energizer 4000 Watts Power Inverter, 12V to 110 Volts Modified Sine Wave Car Inverter, Dual AC Outlets, 2 USB Ports 2.4A ea and Hardwire Kit, Battery Cables Included - METLab Approved Under UL STD 458
117 people were interested in this!

iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel All Protective Hard Messenger Bag Soft Lining 18 Games for Switch Console Pro Controller & Accessories Black
104 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
101 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
86 people were interested in this!

Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine with Real Non-Looping Nature Sounds, Fan Sounds, White Noise, and Adaptive Sound Technology
85 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular