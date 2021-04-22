Cadillac’s $59,990 Lyriq EV Goes 300 Miles on a Single Charge

Cadillac is (almost) ready to sell its first electric vehicle (EV). The SUV-style Lyriq will start at $59,990 before taxes and fees and promises up to 300 miles in range. Parent company General Motors (GM) says it will begin taking reservations in September ahead of production in early 2022.

As brands go, Cadillac is the luxury option in GM’s umbrella, so it should be no surprise that the Lyriq comes with quite a few luxury features. Like other Cadillac vehicles, the Lyriq offers Super Cruise, GM’s take on self-driving. Super Cruise only works on pre-mapped roads and uses cameras to ensure your hands are on the wheel and eyes on the road, so this isn’t Level 5 self-driving yet, but it does a lot.

Other luxury features include a massive 33-inch screen that stretches from the driver’s left to nearly the middle of the dashboard. It serves as an odometer, infotainment, and more. The Lyriq SUV comes with active noise cancellation system to dampen road-noise, LED headlamps, AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system with headrest speakers, and Digital Key digital vehicle access.

It offers 190 kW high-speed DC fast charging at public stations and 19.2 kW charging at home if you have the right equipment. That means when you’re on the road, you can get up to 76 miles of range in about 10 minutes of charging time, and at home, you’ll get 52 miles per hour. All that goes to an electric motor capable of generating 255kW of power (around 340 horsepower).

The Lyriq SUV serves as Cadillac’s first EV, but the company promises more to follow. At $59,990, it’s not the cheapest EV out there, but it’s not the most expensive either—even in the SUV segment. But only time will tell if the Lyriq lives up to Cadillac’s storied name.