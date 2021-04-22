New $99 RedMagic Watch Boasts 15-Hour Battery, Sport-Focused Fitness Tracking

A manufacturer known for its affordable gaming phones now sells a fitness-focused smartwatch. The new RedMagic Watch boasts a 15-day battery life, multiple tracking modes for outdoor sports, several health-monitoring sensors, and a $99 price tag. It’s available exclusively on the RedMagic website.

RedMagic’s new smartwatch is interesting, to say the least. It’s extremely affordable, yet it features a 1.39″ AMOLED display, a 5ATM swim-proof rating, interchangeable watch bands, and customizable watch faces. It also sports 16 different fitness-tracking modes (with several outdoor sports modes), as well as heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep monitoring.

The battery life is also fantastic. RedMagic says that its smartwatch has a 15-day battery, which will drain a bit quicker if you’re tracking a lot of outdoor sports. In power-saver mode, the RedMagic Watch can last up to 23 days, although it isn’t clear which features the power-saver mode disables.

One thing to keep in mind is that the RedWatch does not run Wear OS or any other well-known operating system. Instead, it runs a proprietary OS that we can’t find any information on. For that reason, I suggest looking up reviews for the RedMagic watch before you buy one. Or, if you want an affordable fitness tracker that’s guaranteed to deliver the goods, buy a Fitbit Inspire 2.