X
Popular Searches

New $99 RedMagic Watch Boasts 15-Hour Battery, Sport-Focused Fitness Tracking

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The RedMagic watch on an athelete.
RedMagic

A manufacturer known for its affordable gaming phones now sells a fitness-focused smartwatch. The new RedMagic Watch boasts a 15-day battery life, multiple tracking modes for outdoor sports, several health-monitoring sensors, and a $99 price tag. It’s available exclusively on the RedMagic website.

RedMagic’s new smartwatch is interesting, to say the least. It’s extremely affordable, yet it features a 1.39″ AMOLED display, a 5ATM swim-proof rating, interchangeable watch bands, and customizable watch faces. It also sports 16 different fitness-tracking modes (with several outdoor sports modes), as well as heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep monitoring.

The battery life is also fantastic. RedMagic says that its smartwatch has a 15-day battery, which will drain a bit quicker if you’re tracking a lot of outdoor sports. In power-saver mode, the RedMagic Watch can last up to 23 days, although it isn’t clear which features the power-saver mode disables.

One thing to keep in mind is that the RedWatch does not run Wear OS or any other well-known operating system. Instead, it runs a proprietary OS that we can’t find any information on. For that reason, I suggest looking up reviews for the RedMagic watch before you buy one. Or, if you want an affordable fitness tracker that’s guaranteed to deliver the goods, buy a Fitbit Inspire 2.


Shop Now

RedMagic Watch

RedMagic’s new smartwatch boasts a 15-day battery and fitness tracking for outdoor sports like basketball and soccer. Grab one now for $99.

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Rubik's Cube
253 people were interested in this!

Galaxy Projector, Star Projector 3 in 1 Night Light Projector w/LED Nebula Cloud with Bluetooth Music Speaker for Baby Kids Bedroom/Game Rooms/Home Theatre/Night Light Ambiance
228 people were interested in this!

Ampeak 2000W Power Inverter 3 AC Outlets DC 12V to 110V AC Car Converter 2.1A USB Inverter
191 people were interested in this!

BESTEK 300W Power Inverter DC 12V to 110V AC Car Inverter with 4.2A Dual USB Car Adapter
129 people were interested in this!

Gimars Superfine Fiber Widen Memory Foam Set Nonslip Mouse Pad Wrist Support & Keyboard Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop & Mac & Comfortable & Lightweight for Easy Typing & Pain Relief
126 people were interested in this!

Energizer 4000 Watts Power Inverter, 12V to 110 Volts Modified Sine Wave Car Inverter, Dual AC Outlets, 2 USB Ports 2.4A ea and Hardwire Kit, Battery Cables Included - METLab Approved Under UL STD 458
124 people were interested in this!

iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel All Protective Hard Messenger Bag Soft Lining 18 Games for Switch Console Pro Controller & Accessories Black
105 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
102 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
86 people were interested in this!

Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine with Real Non-Looping Nature Sounds, Fan Sounds, White Noise, and Adaptive Sound Technology
85 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular