Fujifilm Drops a Nintendo Switch Photo Printer to Accompany ‘New Pokemon Snap’

In a fun new collaboration, Fujifilm has teamed up with Nintendo to bring you its new Instax Mini Link photo printer themed around the Switch. Plus, the upcoming companion app will let you apply Nintendo-style edits to your photos before printing.

You can take any screenshots you’ve captured on your Nintendo Switch and transfer them to the “instax mini Link App” (which will be available for both iOS and Android) with a QR code. In the app, you’ll have nearly 60 filters and frames to choose from from popular Nintendo game titles like Super Mario, Animal Crossing, and the upcoming New Pokémon Snap.

This version of the Instax Mini Link’s hardware is the same as the standard version, but a few details have red and blue details to match the original Switch’s colors. Both the app and the printer are available on April 30th, alongside that new Pokémon game. You can upgrade to the downright adorable Pikachu case bundle, which costs $120, but it won’t be available until later in May.