X
Popular Searches

Fujifilm Drops a Nintendo Switch Photo Printer to Accompany ‘New Pokemon Snap’

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Fujifilm and Nintendo collaboration Instax photo printer with Nintendo-themed frames and character options
Fujifilm

In a fun new collaboration, Fujifilm has teamed up with Nintendo to bring you its new Instax Mini Link photo printer themed around the Switch. Plus, the upcoming companion app will let you apply Nintendo-style edits to your photos before printing.

You can take any screenshots you’ve captured on your Nintendo Switch and transfer them to the “instax mini Link App” (which will be available for both iOS and Android) with a QR code. In the app, you’ll have nearly 60 filters and frames to choose from from popular Nintendo game titles like Super Mario, Animal Crossing, and the upcoming New Pokémon Snap.

This version of the Instax Mini Link’s hardware is the same as the standard version, but a few details have red and blue details to match the original Switch’s colors. Both the app and the printer are available on April 30th, alongside that new Pokémon game. You can upgrade to the downright adorable Pikachu case bundle, which costs $120, but it won’t be available until later in May.

Source: Fujifilm

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Rubik's Cube
253 people were interested in this!

Galaxy Projector, Star Projector 3 in 1 Night Light Projector w/LED Nebula Cloud with Bluetooth Music Speaker for Baby Kids Bedroom/Game Rooms/Home Theatre/Night Light Ambiance
228 people were interested in this!

Ampeak 2000W Power Inverter 3 AC Outlets DC 12V to 110V AC Car Converter 2.1A USB Inverter
183 people were interested in this!

Gimars Superfine Fiber Widen Memory Foam Set Nonslip Mouse Pad Wrist Support & Keyboard Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop & Mac & Comfortable & Lightweight for Easy Typing & Pain Relief
129 people were interested in this!

BESTEK 300W Power Inverter DC 12V to 110V AC Car Inverter with 4.2A Dual USB Car Adapter
118 people were interested in this!

Energizer 4000 Watts Power Inverter, 12V to 110 Volts Modified Sine Wave Car Inverter, Dual AC Outlets, 2 USB Ports 2.4A ea and Hardwire Kit, Battery Cables Included - METLab Approved Under UL STD 458
117 people were interested in this!

iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel All Protective Hard Messenger Bag Soft Lining 18 Games for Switch Console Pro Controller & Accessories Black
104 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
101 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
86 people were interested in this!

Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine with Real Non-Looping Nature Sounds, Fan Sounds, White Noise, and Adaptive Sound Technology
85 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular