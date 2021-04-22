X
Google’s Pixel 5a Sounds An Awful Lot Like the Pixel 5

Cory Gunther
Pixel 4a 5G
As more reports about Google’s upcoming Pixel 5a get released, we’re starting to think maybe they should have canceled it as rumors suggested. The more we hear about it, the more it sounds an awful lot like the same Pixel 5 already available.

Don’t get me wrong, the Pixel 5 is great, which had us excited about the Pixel 5a, but at this point, it looks like Google will just put a Pixel 5 in a Pixel 4a 5G body and call it a day. After digging around in the latest Android 12 Developer Preview 3, 9to5Google found evidence that the Pixel 5a will use the same processor as the Pixel 5. Previous leaks show a phone that looks nearly identical to the Pixel 4a 5G from last year. So, if there’s nothing really new, why release it at all?

It will be interesting to see if the Pixel 5a offers the same level of performance as the full Pixel 5, especially if it comes in with the same excellent $349 price tag as the Pixel 4a. Although with 5G included, the price may see a slight increase this year to something like $379.

At this point, we’re not entirely sure what Google has up its sleeve, so we can’t shrug off the Pixel 5a 5G quite yet. Who knows, it could deliver a high refresh-rate display, improved cameras, or something like a bigger battery, all while being more affordable than the flagship Pixel 5. Or, take what we loved from the last two phones and combine them into one great budget phone.

We know, though, that Google confirmed the Pixel 5a 5G is indeed coming around the same time as every “A” release. Just know that it’ll look like the Pixel 5, run the same Snapdragon 765G chipset, and likely have the same camera.

