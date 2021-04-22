X
Popular Searches

Turn Your Old Galaxy Phone Into a Smart Home Sensor with Samsung’s App Beta

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A Samsung Galaxy S9 measuring light levels under a lamp.
Samsung

Following up on a promise at CES, Samsung launched a new Galaxy Upcycle program beta to keep your old Galaxy phones out of the trash. If you have a Galaxy phone from 2018 or later, you can turn it into a smart home sensor for detecting light and sound events.

The idea behind Galaxy Upcycle is to repurpose old devices so they can continue to be useful even after you’ve replaced them with newer gear. That’s better than throwing away a phone only to have it end up in a landfill. The program is a beta and limited to start, and so a Galaxy S8 is too old to participate currently.

“Smart home devices are a fast-growing trend for consumer electronics, and we believe that Galaxy devices currently not in use can play an important role in turning every home into a smart home,” said Jaeyeon Jung, VP & Head of the SmartThings team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “The program transforms Galaxy devices into SmartThings devices and demonstrates the power of our intelligent IoT platform to broaden the possibilities of what users can do with their old phones. Through Galaxy Upcycling at Home, users will have access to the complete SmartThings ecosystem, enabling them to explore broader updates and features without having to purchase a new device.”

While it doesn’t look like you have to use your Galaxy devices as SmartThings sensors, that is a specific tie-in you can use. If you’re already a SmartThings user, you likely know that light and audio sensors can often be expensive. Repurposing your old phone could save a few dollars.

To start, you have two options: sound and light sensor options. As a sound sensor, your device can detect noises like a baby crying, dog barking, cat meowing, or a knock and send you notifications. And as a light sensor, your phone can measure the brightness of a room and turn on the lights as it gets dark.

To convert your device, you’ll need to use the Samsung SmartThings app. Samsung says any Galaxy S, Note, and Z series device from 2018 or later and running at least Android 9 will work. 

Source: Samsung

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Rubik's Cube
254 people were interested in this!

Galaxy Projector, Star Projector 3 in 1 Night Light Projector w/LED Nebula Cloud with Bluetooth Music Speaker for Baby Kids Bedroom/Game Rooms/Home Theatre/Night Light Ambiance
228 people were interested in this!

Gimars Superfine Fiber Widen Memory Foam Set Nonslip Mouse Pad Wrist Support & Keyboard Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop & Mac & Comfortable & Lightweight for Easy Typing & Pain Relief
147 people were interested in this!

Ampeak 2000W Power Inverter 3 AC Outlets DC 12V to 110V AC Car Converter 2.1A USB Inverter
120 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
95 people were interested in this!

iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel All Protective Hard Messenger Bag Soft Lining 18 Games for Switch Console Pro Controller & Accessories Black
94 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
87 people were interested in this!

Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine with Real Non-Looping Nature Sounds, Fan Sounds, White Noise, and Adaptive Sound Technology
85 people were interested in this!

BESTEK 300W Power Inverter DC 12V to 110V AC Car Inverter with 4.2A Dual USB Car Adapter
78 people were interested in this!

Energizer 4000 Watts Power Inverter, 12V to 110 Volts Modified Sine Wave Car Inverter, Dual AC Outlets, 2 USB Ports 2.4A ea and Hardwire Kit, Battery Cables Included - METLab Approved Under UL STD 458
75 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular