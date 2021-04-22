X
Popular Searches

These True Wireless Earbuds Can Connect to In-Flight Audio Systems

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
The PI5 earbuds in black, and the
Bowers and Wilkins

Bowers and Wilkins—known for high-performance sound equipment—just entered the world of true wireless earbuds with the introduction of the PI7. They have a unique transmitting case that directly connects to in-flight entertainment, The company also announced the more affordable PI5 earbuds.

The case for the PI7 earbuds doubles as an audio transmitter, making it directly usable with in-flight entertainment systems. Bowers and Wilkins claims this is an industry first. Similar earbuds—namely the AirPods Pro—offer similar functionality but still requires you to use a third-party dongle. The PI7’s case might also allow the earbuds to work with other non-Bluetooth devices.

Bowers and Wilkins PI7 true wireless earbuds
Bowers and Wilkins

By far, the case is the standout feature of the PI7 true wireless earbuds. While its other features are more commonplace than exciting, there’s still plenty worth talking about. It has noise cancellation and six microphones for making crystal clear phone calls and accessing your voice assistants. The earbuds also use Qualcomm AptX Adaptive standard, allowing dynamic audio compression for a more stable connection.. Battery life lasts for around four hours and the case adds an additional 16 hours, plus it can charge wirelessly. And with an IP rating of IP54, they can even handle light amounts of liquid and dust.

Likewise, the PI5 earbuds also boast noise cancellation but are limited to four microphones so you might not sound quite as clear on your calls. No specific mention is made on the company’s site about the PI5 having a case with an audio transmitter, and these earbuds only use standard Qualcomm AptX instead of AptX Adaptive. However, Bowers and Wilkins tries to make up for this by boosting the battery life up a bit to about 4.5 hours, which is more than the PI7.

You can grab either today on Bowers and Wilkins’ site. The PI7s are priced at $399, and the PI5s are going for $249.

Enjoy While on a Flight

Bowers and Wilkins PI7 True Wireless Earbuds

Pick up a pair of these in-flight entertainment-friendly earbuds now on Bowers and Wilkins’ website.

Buy Now
Enjoy lengthier battery life

Bowers and Wilkins PI5 True Wireless Earbuds

Enjoy noise cancellation and better battery life with the PI5s, now available on Bowers and Wilkins’ site.

Buy Now

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Rubik's Cube
254 people were interested in this!

Galaxy Projector, Star Projector 3 in 1 Night Light Projector w/LED Nebula Cloud with Bluetooth Music Speaker for Baby Kids Bedroom/Game Rooms/Home Theatre/Night Light Ambiance
228 people were interested in this!

Gimars Superfine Fiber Widen Memory Foam Set Nonslip Mouse Pad Wrist Support & Keyboard Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop & Mac & Comfortable & Lightweight for Easy Typing & Pain Relief
151 people were interested in this!

Ampeak 2000W Power Inverter 3 AC Outlets DC 12V to 110V AC Car Converter 2.1A USB Inverter
112 people were interested in this!

iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel All Protective Hard Messenger Bag Soft Lining 18 Games for Switch Console Pro Controller & Accessories Black
93 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
93 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
88 people were interested in this!

Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine with Real Non-Looping Nature Sounds, Fan Sounds, White Noise, and Adaptive Sound Technology
85 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
75 people were interested in this!

Big Red Rooster 6 Sound White Noise Machine | Sound Machine for Sleeping | Portable White Noise Machine for Office Privacy | Travel Sound Machine Baby | Plug in Or Battery Operated
74 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular