Evercade’s VS Console Brings Retro Cartridge Gaming to Your TV

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Evercade

While portable retro game consoles are a blast, there’s something special about playing old-school games like Atari on the big screen in your living room. In a follow-up to the original Evercade, this week, Blaze Entertainment announced the $99 Evercade VS retro gaming home console system.

The Evercade VS console delivers “top-of-the-line emulation” in 1080p full HD resolution, with support for up to four wired USB controllers for true retro multiplayer gaming. And while you don’t have to play with friends, it’ll certainly be more nostalgic if you do. The console has HDMI out and built-in WiFi for future updates, too.

Rather than downloading shady files to an SD card and running an emulator, both the Evercade handheld and the new VS console play games with special game cartridges like the good old days. Blaze Entertainment has released over 240 classic games available in 20 cartridges at an average price of $20, with more coming soon.

Better yet, the Evercase VS supports dual cartridges, and you can actually show 40 games on the screen at once while choosing what to play. Plus, being able to switch between your favorite games without grabbing another cartridge is a nice perk.

If you happen to own the original Evercade handheld, all but two cartridges work on the new console. Thankfully, game saves and loading is interchangeable between both consoles, too, which is great.

Unfortunately, you can’t waste away the summer months playing retro games on your VS and big screen, as the $99 Evercade VS doesn’t come out until November 3rd, 2021. However, pre-orders start on May 28th, and it’ll probably sell out fast.

via: The Verge

Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade.

