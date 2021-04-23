X
Popular Searches

This 100,000-Piece LEGO Sculpture Depicts a Reimagined African Metropolis

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Artist Ekow Nimako's LEGO sculpture, titled 'Kumbi Saleh 3020 CE'
The Art Newspaper

Although LEGO sets themed around Star Wars or Super Mario are colorful and fun, in the right hands, they can also be art. At least that’s the case with artist Ekow Nimako’s extravagant 100,000-piece LEGO sculpture, Kumbi Saleh 3020 CE.

Toronto’s Aga Khan Museum just acquired the enormous sculpture from the Ghanian-Canadian artist, famous for his Afrofuturist reimagining of Black histories. The sculpture re-envisions the ancient Kumbi Saleh—a city once at the center of the trans-Saharan gold trade route in the Ghana Empire, that saw trades between, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe—one thousand years in the future as a monumental metropolis yet again. 

The 30-square-foot sculpture was central to Nimako’s 2019 exhibition Building Black: Civilizations at the Aga Khan Museum. The piece was commissioned as part of the museum’s other archaeological show running at the same time—Caravans of Gold, Fragments in Time—which explored archaic Saharan trade routes and their cultural impact.

Nimako grew up playing with LEGO sets, and has now turned the hobby into a formal artform that he uses to highlight the ancestral trauma that’s still ringing in contemporary Black culture. The artist said that his LEGO cityscapes evoke a “Blackness that is not constructed against the backdrop of enslavement, colonisation and violence.”

Though the Aga Khan Museum is currently closed to visitors, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can still peruse its online exhibitions, including a lengthy video in which Nimako gives a behind-the-scenes look at his artistic process.

via The Art Newspaper

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Enovoe Car Window Shade - (2 Pack) - 21"x14" Cling Sunshade for Car Windows - Sun, Glare and UV Rays Protection for Your Child - Baby Side Window Car Sun Shades
454 people were interested in this!

Gimars Superfine Fiber Widen Memory Foam Set Nonslip Mouse Pad Wrist Support & Keyboard Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop & Mac & Comfortable & Lightweight for Easy Typing & Pain Relief
257 people were interested in this!

Rubik's Cube
256 people were interested in this!

Galaxy Projector, Star Projector 3 in 1 Night Light Projector w/LED Nebula Cloud with Bluetooth Music Speaker for Baby Kids Bedroom/Game Rooms/Home Theatre/Night Light Ambiance
123 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
96 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
91 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
74 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
72 people were interested in this!

USB Microphone,Fifine Metal Condenser Recording Microphone for Laptop MAC or Windows Cardioid Studio Recording Vocals, Voice Overs,Streaming Broadcast and YouTube Videos-K669B
71 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) - AX5400 Dual Band Wireless Speed (Up to 5.4 Gbps) | 2,500 sq. ft. Coverage
68 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular